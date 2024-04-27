The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alternative streaming platforms for fresh content.

I’m just going to say it, I’ve run out of things to watch on Netflix. It’s become, gasp, boring. Sometimes all you need is variety, so here are my favourite alternative streaming platforms to help you discover fresh content.

Vimeo: Best Free Alternative

Vimeo isn’t just for content creators. It’s also a cool space to check out shorter, more niche videos on a variety of topics. ‘Vimeo Staff Picks’ also provides you with fresh, quality, hand-picked videos that won’t have your attention span screaming for a break. A bonus is that it’s free to set up an account and just browse or watch videos, but you can always upgrade if you become inspired and want to upload your own content!

YouTube Premium: Most Budget Friendly Option

If you’re tired of endless ads and want to download videos or play music without keeping your browser open, YouTube Premium is a good option that won’t break the bank. Plus, you have access to YouTube Originals, which are series and movies produced by influencers and talent in collaboration with YouTube. You can receive a student discount, which reduces the “Individual” price from R71.99/month to the “Student” price of R41.99/month.

Showmax: For Local Content

Sometimes the monotony of Hollywood becomes too much, and you want local series and movies. In that case, Showmax is the option for you. Some of the most popular movies and series on the streaming platform include the crime-thriller Nommer 37 (2018), the drama The River (2018), and the series Gomora (2020). With categories such as “Motswako”, “Mzansi Magic”, “kykNet”, “Showmax Original: Stories”, and “Top Local Movies” – you’re sure to satisfy your craving for South African content and representation. In terms of pricing, plans range from “Showmax Entertainment” at R89/month, which allows access on multiple devices, to “Showmax Entertainment Mobile” at R39/month, which allows you access on just your phone.

Amazon Prime Video: For Hard-to-find Series and Movies

Looking for those movies you’ve watched the trailers for but can’t find on Netflix? Or those series that endless memes are made of, but you can’t get your hands on? Well, I have some good news, if there’s any place where you’ll find what you’re looking for, it’s likely to be Amazon Prime. I’ll admit, this is the streaming platform I use the most. My desire to watch Fleabag (2016) and my curiosity about the ‘hot priest’ got the better of me. To my surprise, a lot of blockbuster films I’d heard about but couldn’t find on Netflix were on Amazon Prime. Think, Creed III (2023), Bones and All (2022), and My Policeman with Harry Styles(2022). if old classics are more your vibe, you’ll be happy to know that When Harry Met Sally (1989), Requiem for a Dream (2000), and Notting Hill (1999) are all available to watch as well. However, a downside of Amazon Prime is that it’s pricier than the rest, with an account costing R79/month.

So, there you have it, some options other than Netflix to go and satisfy your entertainment cravings and hopefully satiate any lingering boredom! At least until Bridgerton Season 3 comes out…