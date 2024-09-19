Java and Jive: Songs to get you grooving in the morning! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

September has come, which means SPRING is upon us! I don’t know about you, but the change to warmer, sunnier days always lifts my mood. Unfortunately, university deadlines can quickly sour that springtime happiness.

So, if you’re like me and need that little something extra to boost your day, there’s nothing better than some good music early in the morning to get your vibes right.

Below are some songs to set your vibe for the day ahead! Whether you like to start your mornings slow or need an energiser to fight final-quarter fatigue, rest assured, I got the tunes to get you moving and grooving ;)

FOR MORNINGS WHEN…

…you’re feeling grateful to be alive

Grateful – ZAYN

Sunny Side Up – Surfaces

Good & Great – KEY

Still Life – RM ft. Anderson.Paak

Here Comes the Sun – The Beatles

…that coffee just wasn’t strong enough, and you have work to do!!!!

WORK – Ateez

Run BTS – BTS

HOT TO GO! – Chappell Roan

Speed Drive – Charlie xcx

Working For The Weekend – MAX ft. bbno$

…you feel like taking it easy

Lazy Mornings – mokina + EyeLoveBrandon

Banana Pancakes – Jack Johnson

Island In The Sun – Weezer

I know a Place – Chevy

lazygirl – Chuther

…you need some calm before the storm

Morning Coffee – Chevy + Nalba

Avocado Toast – Sexy Pigeon

quiet motions – mxmtoon

Bloom – The Paper Kites

Keep Driving – Harry Styles

…you want to feel like ‘that girl’ (because you ARE ‘that girl’!)

Breakfast – Dove Cameron

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Not My Fault – Reneé Rapp ft. Megan Thee Stallion

IT GIRL – Aliyah’s Interlude

Bejewelled – Taylor Swift

…the academic stress is getting to you

print (“i’m so tired”) – jenny nuo

this is me trying – Taylor Swift

Zombie (English Version) – DAY6 [side note: the original korean version is pretty good too!]

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

The Art of Letting Go – gnash

…everyone is annoying you and you NEED sleep

Nightmare – Halsey

WHY? – Stray Kids

Don’t Go Insane – DPR IAN

I’M NOT SORRY – Royal & the Serpent

LIKE YXU WXULD KNXW (Autumn Trees) – Kordhell + Scarlxrd ft. CORPSE

So, what vibe are you going for this morning?

I personally love soft, slow mornings! You can check out my short & sweet morning playlist:

And if you cannot decide and want ALL the vibes, here’s a playlist with every song mentioned in this article:

Happy listening, and good luck for the months ahead! YOU GOT THIS ;)