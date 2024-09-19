Java and Jive: Songs to get you grooving in the morning! 

September has come, which means SPRING is upon us! I don’t know about you, but the change to warmer, sunnier days always lifts my mood. Unfortunately, university deadlines can quickly sour that springtime happiness.
So, if you’re like me and need that little something extra to boost your day, there’s nothing better than some good music early in the morning to get your vibes right.
Below are some songs to set your vibe for the day ahead! Whether you like to start your mornings slow or need an energiser to fight final-quarter fatigue, rest assured, I got the tunes to get you moving and grooving ;)
FOR MORNINGS WHEN…
…you’re feeling grateful to be alive
Still Life – RM ft. Anderson.Paak
Here Comes the Sun – The Beatles
…that coffee just wasn’t strong enough, and you have work to do!!!!
Working For The Weekend – MAX ft. bbno$
…you feel like taking it easy
Lazy Mornings – mokina + EyeLoveBrandon
Banana Pancakes – Jack Johnson
…you need some calm before the storm
Morning Coffee – Chevy + Nalba
…you want to feel like ‘that girl’ (because you ARE ‘that girl’!)
Not My Fault – Reneé Rapp ft. Megan Thee Stallion
…the academic stress is getting to you
print (“i’m so tired”) – jenny nuo
this is me trying – Taylor Swift
Zombie (English Version) – DAY6 [side note: the original korean version is pretty good too!]
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
…everyone is annoying you and you NEED sleep
I’M NOT SORRY – Royal & the Serpent
LIKE YXU WXULD KNXW (Autumn Trees) – Kordhell + Scarlxrd ft. CORPSE
So, what vibe are you going for this morning?
I personally love soft, slow mornings! You can check out my short & sweet morning playlist:
And if you cannot decide and want ALL the vibes, here’s a playlist with every song mentioned in this article:
Happy listening, and good luck for the months ahead! YOU GOT THIS ;)