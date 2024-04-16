The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vac is over, and we’re back!

Save your tears because even though we are in for a crazy second half of the semester, let’s all remember we’re in Cape Town. In one of the most beautiful cities in the world, we UCT students are blessed with an abundance of fun places to hang out – either with friends or as a solo date treat. So, here are our top fun places to hangout in Cape Town this April:

Anthm Bar on Loop Street is the perfect place for a relaxed girl’s night out. The self-described Japanese Cocktail bar with a ‘New York attitude’ boasts a breath-taking interior with the most aesthetically pleasing presentation of their cocktails (think beyond mini umbrellas). The music is played on vinyl, and they are open Tuesday to Saturday from 18:00 till late. This cocktail bar with a renowned in-house mixologist will become one of your regular hangout spots if you enjoy a scene with good drinks and vintage vibes. So put on your best outfits and enjoy the timeless interior of Anthm Bar.

Going out at night isn’t for everyone, so why not take a day trip to Whatiftheworld. This art gallery on 16 Buiten Street displays some spectacular artwork. Whether you’re going on a solo date or with a group of friends, take some time out of your week to go and appreciate their breathtaking art exhibitions as a way to take a break from your studies (‘The ‘Blue House’ by Alka Dass looks especially exciting and is on until the end of the month). So, this weekend, in between your submissions, go for a day trip to soak up what the creatives of Cape Town have to offer.

Looking for something quick? NY Slice Pizza is a franchise that’s perfect for feeding those cheesy cravings and within walking distance for people living in Claremont (53 Main Road) and Observatory (92a Lower Main Rd) – making it a student’s haven. They provide quick service, a place to take the cutest pictures and serve drinks if you want to have a fuller dining experience. Finished a night out? Try NY Slice Pizza on Kloof Street. NY Slice Pizza is also the perfect way to end a beach day. Go grab your friends and enjoy the sun and ocean at Clifton 4th beach, before taking a scenic walk to Sea Point, where you will find NY Slice Pizza on 77 Regent Road.

Grand Africa Café & Beach (popularly known as ‘The Grand’ or ‘Grand Café’) is a gorgeous place to visit with friends, whether you’re going during the day or at night. The Grand Serves a wide range of drinks and different food, but my personal favourite is just about everything on their sushi list. If sushi or seafood is not your thing – do not fear – their main menu has a variety of options, including a selection of vegetarian dishes. Wait a minute, there’s more! The Grand gets even better with a selection of wines and cocktails that will definitely leave you satisfied. This five-bar establishment surrounded by ocean views surely won’t disappoint, so put on your most fabulous beachy outfits and head to the Waterfront with your girls! Bonus, they also occasionally host parties that you won’t want to miss. You can keep up to date on all their events via their Instagram, @grandafricacafeandbeach.

For a fun coffee date, Beezle Bistro in Observatory is your new go-to. The interior’s alternative design makes it by far the most eccentric coffee shop I’ve visited, with a giant octopus mural on the ceiling peering over the tables. I recommend their iced coffee and their rosemary grilled chicken, but they have a bunch of other fun and easy meals that make a perfect quick lunch between lectures.

University can be stressful but take advantage of the beauty around you in Cape Town. I hope you enjoy these places and that this list encourages you to try something new. Good luck for the rest of your semester, and sending love from Her Campus UCT.

You’ve got this! <3