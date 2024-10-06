Why You Should Join Greek Life: My Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Considering Greek Life? I know there are a lot of exciting and scary things when it comes to joining Greek life. Question may arise like: Will I fit in? Is it too late to go through recruitment? Is it worth the money?

I asked all of those same questions, and I can honestly say it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. My journey in Greek life was by no means the norm. My mom was never in Greek life, so I had no desire to be in a sorority myself. When I first entered UCSB, I was a student-athlete, so I couldn’t go through recruitment, and had no time to be a part of a sorority. However, when I stopped playing Water Polo, I was looking for a new adventure and community. I found myself participating in the “continuous opening bidding” for my sorority. This is an informal recruitment style that some Panhellenic sororities hold after formal recruitment in the fall.

After joining the sorority I quickly realized that the opportunities for friendship, fun, and service were endless! As a new member, all sorority sisters get to choose a “big.” Getting a big is one of the most exciting and one of the most special parts of being in a sorority. Almost immediately, you get a mentor who is there for you through the rollercoaster of life! A big is typically an older sorority member who helps you meet more people and makes sure you feel welcomed.

After being initiated, I had the opportunity to travel with some of the other members and participate in a leadership weekend retreat in St. Louis, Missouri. At the event, we met sorority girls from all over the country. During the trip, we learned how to be a good leader, had sleepovers, and checked out the city! This retreat solidified my love for Greek Life. It was so special to see all the other schools come together with shared values and missions. To this day, I still keep in touch with girls from all over the country and years past.

After that weekend, I felt equipped to join the leadership team in my fall as Philanthropy chair. I care a lot about our mission to help kids with learning to love reading. I went on to later become the Chapter President despite being in the sorority for less than a year. It felt so special to have the entire sorority believe in my abilities to serve as the president and I really came to love my role.

Just like anything in life, what you put in is what you get out. I put my heart and soul into this chapter and loved every second. I learned so much about myself and those around me. As president, I was fortunate enough to live in the house which felt like a big sleepover every night and allowed even more time to get to know my sisters. I highly recommend it!

I also love how Greek life is more than just your chapter. It’s all the fraternities, sororities, and cultural chapters on your campus. You are a part of a larger Panhellenic community full of so many wonderful people. I met people while studying abroad, in my classes, and other clubs on campus. Being a part of this community makes the 30,000-person campus feel so much smaller. These relationships allow you to network among the student body and with the chapter’s connections to businesses and alumni. For example, fraternities and sororities hold Greek Interconnect in the Fall where you get the opportunity to meet from your organization and other fraternities and sororities for job opportunities and to expand the community.

In addition, to the social and professional benefits, there are great philanthropic events that are so much fun to participate in. Greek life requires six hours of service hours a quarter and there are so many different opportunities to serve the community. Each organization puts on philanthropy events throughout the year; this may include but not be limited to anything from a dance show, derby race, car wash, and much more to raise money for their allotted charity. This is another wonderful way to meet more people in Greek Life and give back to the community.

Being in Greek Life was one of the most rewarding parts of my college experience. Looking back I am so grateful for my chapter, advisors, sisters, and all of Panhellenic. I love the sisterhood aspect combined with all of the events and activities that it has allowed me to do. I have met so many incredible and talented leaders and friends that I am so grateful to call my sisters. For these reasons, I think Greek life would be an amazing part of your journey at UCSB. If you are looking for fun, friendship, and service, sororities can be a great opportunity for you. My journey proves that it’s never too late to join and there’s a place for everyone to chase after their passions and take up opportunities they might never have expected!