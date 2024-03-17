The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Preface

I’ve always been the kind of person to say they like all kinds of music. I enjoy rock, rhythm and blues, folk, pop, and even classical music genres, respectively. I would draw the line at country music, though. I didn’t quite understand the appeal of a trusted Chevy, Tennessee whiskey, or the various recreational activities that were mentioned in contemporary country songs.

Like many others who grew up in Southern California, I made the clear distinction that I couldn’t relate to country music because I didn’t live a country lifestyle. The themes also felt so distant from the popular music I consumed on a regular basis, and it felt too niche for me to fully appreciate.

However, country music is now beginning to grow on me due to the recent internet-wide encouragement and appreciation of country influence in popular culture. This started with Beyoncé’s new trending singles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” which are undeniably country songs, and Lana Del Rey’s announcement that she’s “going country” with her music.

Photo by Cliff Lipson / CBS

Beyoncé’s New Country Music

There is something really interesting and exciting about Beyoncé, a hit r&b, pop, and hip-hop artist, turning over a new leaf by experimenting with a genre that isn’t always hitting the top charts. Her single, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” has gained popularity on all social media platforms, with creators dancing to the swingy beat with cowboy boots and hats. According to USA Today, “Global Google searches for “cowboy hat” increased by 215.5% after the commercial, with “cowboy boots” rising by 163%” after her success with the singles.

Everyone is joining in on the fun, and by extension, these dances are many audiences’ introduction to line dancing. For reference, line dances are “choreographed dances with a repeating series of steps that are performed in unison by a group of people in lines or rows.” Through these internet trends, we see that country music is becoming more mainstream and appealing to a wider audience.

Beyoncé’s soulful performance in “16 CARRIAGES” allows listeners to visualize her southern roots in a powerful and moving way. Beyoncé’s lyrical imagery captures the hopeful American Dream that is at the heart of country music.

Storytelling is an integral part of the genre and song: “The swelling ballad excavates the past to examine all of those early career moments—like when she was cutting vocals in that booth—that eclipsed her adolescence and whisked her away from Texas in pursuit of global stardom.” Beyoncé’s country album, “Act II,” will be released on March 29, 2024, which is very soon, so be sure to check out more of this content!

Lana Del Rey Is “Going Country”

Speaking of artists with country albums coming out soon, Lana Del Rey is also “going country” with her soon-to-be released album, “Lasso.” At the NMPA Songwriter Awards in Los Angeles, she stated that, ”If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country.” She then goes on to say how she has spent years recording in Nashville and Mississippi to create this body of work that will be released in September 2024.

Lana Del Rey, wholeheartedly and publicly embracing the genre, has encouraged her fans to follow her new creative journeys and open their minds to this genre. Audiences are wondering if perhaps they were too harsh, and the genre is more complex and diverse than they originally thought.

So What Does This Mean For Music?

Encouragement by audiences and well-respected pop artists like Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé will create a positive feedback loop of country influences in the mainstream. As TheFutureParty explains, “This trend could signal a paradigm shift for the historically niche genre, which would not only widen its fanbase but also diversify its talent pool.” Popular music is on the cusp of monumental change! There is a newfound appreciation for country music that is unlike anything we’ve seen in the 21st century.