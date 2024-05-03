TV Shows That Feel Like Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s getting warmer outside, the sun is shining bright, and summer is just around the corner! With summer just a few weeks away, I have to start my annual ritual of preparation with TV shows that remind me of the best season of the year. I’ve always struggled to find the perfect shows to get me in the mood for summer, so this time around, I created a master list of all my favorite TV shows that are perfect for when the weather is warm. This list consists of old and new, popular and niche, and surely you can find a show on this list to enjoy!

1. The O.C.

I had to put this show first because it is the newest addition to my must-watch list. I recently began watching this show a couple months ago because my older sisters and a friend of mine had been recommending that I watch it for a while. I was hesitant considering that this show came out in 2003! I know older shows can be classics but I just was not sure it was going to be for me. I gave it a try and it is honestly my favorite show currently. There is no shortage of drama and the plot twists are crazy but they actually make sense with the plot and have developed over the course of the show. If you get anything out of this article it’s to watch The O.C. on Hulu!

What would this list be without a childhood classic! This show was put on my list simply for the nostalgia. This show’s plot line is somewhat basic, but that is what makes it the perfect background show to watch while you’re getting ready or you’re outside tanning. The vibes are perfect for summer and make me want to go take a quick dip in the ocean.

3. OBX

I think we all knew Outer Banks was going to make it on this list. When I think of summer TV shows, OBX is the first show that comes to mind. Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix which makes it perfect to binge watch. I will say I have watched this show one too many times but I had to put it on the list because OBX 4 is projected to come out at some point in 2024! So now is the time to catch up or rewatch the show so that you are ready for the new season.

4. ANY Reality Dating Show

There are so many good reality TV dating shows to watch that just radiate summer vibes. This could be anything from “Too Hot To Handle” to “Love Island.” These shows are perfect if you are looking for a show that you can mindlessly watch. There is little to no real plot which makes it really easy to follow and there is always a ton of drama. Most of these shows are usually set in a mansion on the beach in some tropical location so it definitely has the essence of summer. I watch shows like these when I’m bored or in between shows and I tend to get way more invested than I would like to admit.

5. Survivor

This is a classic show to watch to get prepped for summer. If you don’t know what Survivor is, it’s a game show in which contestants are put on an island and compete in challenges for a grand prize. The newest season of Survivor is airing right now and it’s been a great season! The series has a crazy amount of seasons so you can binge watch it all summer! Survivor is very different from the other shows on this list, so if the previous ones are not your fancy, then give this one a try!

This is just a short list of very summery series to get you in the mood for the warmer weather we are finally getting. I could go on and on with more options but these shows are definitely the best of the best. Summer is right around the corner so, start watching one of these now to prepare!