Tiny Thanks: Little Joys We Often Overlook in College

Now that we’re in the midst of exam season — and with the season of thanks just around the corner — it’s easy to get caught up in the stress of deadlines, cram sessions, and late-night arbor runs. The pressure to perform and meet academic expectations can feel overwhelming, making it tempting to focus only on what’s next or what hasn’t been done yet. But, in the midst of the hustle, there are countless small moments and simple comforts that can ground us, if only we take a moment to notice them. When we shift from thinking “I have to” to “I get to,” we start seeing these overlooked little joys for what they really are: small blessings that keep us grounded and grateful, even when life gets chaotic.

Grateful for the Simple Comforts

Sometimes, it’s the smallest items in our lives that hold the most meaning. In college, where schedules are packed and rest often feels like a true luxury, small, familiar things can bring a sense of stability and gratitude to our day amid the rush. My favorite mug, for example, means a lot more to me than one may think. To me, it is more than just a vessel for coffee, tea and hot chocolate; it’s a small source of comfort and consistency in the middle of all the chaos. My favorite blanket from childhood brings me a sense of home and a feeling of safety and relaxation at the end of a long day. And then, there are those quiet spots on campus that give us a moment to pause and take a breather — the benches along the beach or an open table on the 4th floor in the library. These places are easily taken for granted but can give us little mental escapes, which can be very valuable at a quarter system school. These comforts remind us that no matter how busy or stressed we are, there are still small, grounding moments to be grateful for.

Thankful for Change: Embracing New Chapters, Big and Small

One of the most notable things to be thankful for in college is the opportunity for change. Every semester brings new classes, new people, new experiences, and with that, fresh perspectives, each one shaping who we’re becoming. Change can be very unsettling, especially when stepping into the unknown, but it’s also where growth happens. College is a time to embrace these shifts, big or small, as they make us more resilient, adaptable, and open to the world around us. Being thankful for each new chapter, even the challenging ones, helps us approach uncertainty with a sense of possibility and hope, rather than fear.

Thanking Ourselves: We Are More Than Our Grades

As students, we often set high expectations, pushing ourselves through long nights and stressful deadlines, with grades as the final measure of our success. But in the midst of all this effort, it’s easy to forget the importance of thanking ourselves. Practicing self-gratitude can be transformative to our mindset, especially during high-stress times like exam season. It’s easy to feel like our entire worth is wrapped up in grades and academic performance, but the truth is, college takes dedication and resilience that aren’t always reflected in a GPA. Thanking ourselves for our hard work, patience, and perseverance helps us realize that we are much more than just our academic achievements. Self-gratitude is about seeing value in the effort we put in, in the kindness we show ourselves and others, and in the simple act of showing up every day. It reminds us that our dedication and resilience are accomplishments in themselves and that a poor test grade means nothing about our intelligence or work ethic. When we acknowledge our efforts, we honor who we are beyond just what we’ve achieved, building a sense of self-worth that isn’t tied to any grade.

Cultivating the “I Get To” Mindset

In college basically every task on our to-do lists feels like an “I have to,” especially when it comes to anything school or work related. Reframing our responsibilities from “I have to” to “I get to” is way easier said than done, but with practice, this change is a small but impactful way to bring more gratitude into our lives. Rather than viewing assignments and early classes as chores, seeing them as privileges and reminding ourselves how lucky we are to get to be where we are everyday, shifts our outlook. Every paper we write, every lecture we attend, and every late-night lib session is part of an opportunity to grow, learn, and prepare ourselves for future goals. This simple mindset shift keeps us connected to the reasons we’re here in the first place. In embracing gratitude for all the things we get to do everyday, we allow ourselves to see college not just as a series of tasks and obligations, but as a collection of meaningful moments that make the experience whole.

Why We Should Thank Ourselves More Often

Then there’s the one thing we forget to appreciate the most: ourselves. Especially during exam season, we become our own worst critics. We’re constantly wondering if we’re doing enough, if we’re smart enough, if we’ll make it through the next all-nighter. But it’s important to take a second to pause and think about everything we’ve done to get here. We work hard. We keep going, even when we’d rather rot in bed all day. And along the way, we try to be good friends, roommates, kind people, and committed students.

So here’s a tiny thank you — to us. For our efforts, our kindness, our dedication to our goals. Yes, grades are important, but they’re not everything. Life goes on. We are more than our GPA, and honestly, we deserve to remind ourselves of that more often. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about recognizing that we’re doing our best. A small thanks to ourselves goes a long way, especially in a place where it’s easy to forget we’re worth a little appreciation too.