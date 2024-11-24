The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let it snow! Powder season is finally approaching and the ski resorts of California are starting to open back up. My parents put me in ski school when I was about four years old. At the time, I couldn’t think of anything besides how cold my feet were. Since then, I have switched to snowboarding, and, now, I look forward to going up to the mountains with friends and family each year.

I’ve seen some great years of powder, and I’ve seen some not-so-great years. Going down the trails on man-made snow is still fun, but not ideal. It always turns out to be a mix of ice and slush by noon, and falling on it seems to hurt worse than anything. Each year, I hope for a few great storms to keep the lift season going. Powder is great for those who are looking to hit the slopes for the first time. It’s softer than blown snow, and offers perfect learner’s conditions. As for more experienced riders, all they could hope for is to wake up to the streets and trees being blanketed after an overnight flurry.

Anyone who hits the slopes has their suspicions about snow each year. My dad follows the Big Bear weather report like it’s hard news. I have friends who only book their tickets the day-of to avoid “jinxing” snowfall. I tend to trust Mother Nature, and hope to wake up to snow on the front porch before heading out.

La Niña

This year’s snowfall is expected to range from average to above average due to La Niña. La Niña is a large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures leading to extreme weather changes in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific regions. Roughly every 3 to 5 years, there is a reversal of atmospheric conditions, resulting in the snow and rainfall we enjoy in the winter.

While La Niña offers hope for a great season, there are no guarantees. The 2016-2017 winter season had been flooded with reports of La Niña. However, there was an unexpected amount of rain, which replaced the days in which people were hoping for snow. Other years though, such as the rare triple-dip La Niña cycle of 2020-2023 proved to be great for snowfall. With La Niña in mind, many are looking to book their first trips of the season. Here are a few resorts I had a great time at in the past seasons.

Mammoth mountain

Mammoth Mountain held its opening day on November 15th, welcoming skiers and boarders back with complementary coffee and cocoa. The resort has already seen enough snow to start off the season, and looks forward to a (hopefully) good season thanks to La Niña. Snow-lovers enjoyed their treats while waiting for the resort’s mascot, Woolly the Mammoth, to take the first chair up the lift. Now that opening day has passed, resort-goers get to look forward to the Holiday Tree Lighting taking place on November 29th.

Big Bear Mountain

Up at Big Bear mountain, skiers are also looking forward to the long-awaited winter storms. This past Tuesday, November 19th, Snow Summit and Bear Mountain saw about 2-4 inches of fresh snow, perfect for the start of the season. While Big Bear’s season is generally lighter than Mammoth’s, the opening day only came a week later at Snow Summit. Snow Summit is expecting to open their lifts on November 22nd.

Mountain high

Mountain High is looking at a little later of an opening date. The resort is expected to open its slopes by November 29th. If weather conditions allow, skiers are hoping for a slightly earlier date. However, there has been no snowfall at the resort as of November 18th. The resort is also still recovering from the Bridge Fire that took place this past September. The fire destroyed two buildings on the property, as well as a considerable amount of rescue equipment. But, Mountain High is looking forward to a great season despite the damages.

No matter where you decide to go this season, be sure to stay safe and warm. I am looking forward to some great lift days and reliving winter memories with close friends. Get excited for this winter!