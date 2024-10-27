Olivia Rodrigo In The Philippines: Celebrities Using Their Wealth For Good 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

As a Los Angeles native, I will never experience disappointment from my favorite artist failing to come to my city as a stop on their tour. From Sofi Stadium to the Greek Theater to the Troubadour, LA will never be missed. Unfortunately, many fans across the world don’t share the same luxury as Angelenos. The Philippines is infamously known for being a country many artists skip while on tour, despite the millions of fans eager to see them live.

Olivia Rodrigo shocked many when she announced a date in the Philippines for her incredibly successful GUTS World Tour following the release of her second album. It was only one show, but with a capacity of 55,000 people, the Philippine Arena in Manila, Philippines was the biggest venue Rodrigo performed at on her tour.

Her Filipino heritage and identity is something Rodrigo is very proud and open about, and she continued to show her love for the country and culture during her time there. She posted many pictures of her exploration of the country on social media. In an Instagram post, Rodrigo announced that she “had been dreaming of [that] show for a whileeeee.” But, she didn’t just stop there.

olivia Rodrigo Donates Ticket Revenue From philippines Show

As well, via Instagram, Rodrigo announced that all the revenue from her ticket sales for her show in Manila would be donated to the non-profit organization Jhpiego. While the exact amount is unknown, considering the size of the arena and the fact that it was a sold out show, her donation was definitely substantial.

Jhpiego focuses its efforts on providing adequate health care solutions to women and their families across 40 countries, including the Philippines. Rodrigo visited the organization’s base in Manila and shared that she “was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines.”

Over the course of her tour, Rodrigo created her Fund 4 Good, which aims to provide resources across the world for women, protect their rights, and prevent gender-based violence. Even being one of the more notable donations, Jhpiego was not the first charity Rodrigo donated to. During her US tour, Rodrigo partnered with chapters of the National Network of Abortions Fund to help women get the reproductive care they need. Rodrigo did something of a similar nature for each leg of her tour, each charity and organization uniquely chosen to promote good in the countries she visited.

The Impact of Olivia Rodrigo’s Donation and Tour

While Rodrigo is certainly not the first celebrity to make a charitable donation, her tour is certainly distinct in the way it was organized to help the communities she visited. She has brought awareness to so many organizations, and set a positive example for her fans globally.

Rodrigo is no stranger to activism: she constantly promotes social justice on her social media and is not shy to speak out on controversial issues. This admirable quality is part of the reason her fans are so loyal and “obsessed” with her. Her work in the Philippines was not a surprise because she has proven to be a genuine person who cares about and values the rights and health of others.

I can’t quantify how many people Rodrigo’s donation to Jhiego will help, but I do know it will make a difference in many people’s lives. It would have been very easy for Rodrigo to have kept all the revenue from her successful tour to herself, but that is simply not the person she chose to be. Only time will tell if other artists follow in her footsteps, but regardless, Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour has left a lasting impact on the communities it reached.