My UCSB Spring Quarter Bucket List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

I’m hyped for spring quarter. The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and it feels like the possibilities for how to fill my time are becoming endless. Between spring quarter traditions and general exploration of the area, there is so much I am looking forward to.

Deltopia

This one feels like it goes without saying (but I’m going to say it anyways). Year after year, the first weekend back in Isla Vista after spring break is essentially a giant block party. I have heard so many fun stories from friends about their Deltopia experiences last year, so I am incredibly excited that I will soon have my own to tell.

Hike Lizard’s Mouth

I love the outdoors and getting active, so I am a bit embarrassed to admit I have not been on any hikes around Santa Barbara (like… at all). My goal is to change that this spring quarter by going on some hikes with friends. There are tons I want to do, including the ones on this list and Lizard’s Mouth.

Go For a Surf

Again, this feels a little embarrassing to admit as a California girl, but I have only ever surfed once in my life. Living just blocks from the beach, I feel like I no longer have an excuse to not surf. While I don’t have a board or wetsuit of my own, I know they can be borrowed from both Excursion Club and Adventure Programs, or even from a generous friend. This quarter, there really is no excuse not to catch some waves.

Visit the Planetarium

This is a recent addition to my bucket list, and it is something I am absolutely buzzing to go do. I have never been to a planetarium before, so when I learned that not only does the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum have one but that it’s recently been renovated, I knew I’d have to make a trip this spring quarter. And while I’m there, I would love to check out the rest of the museum, too! Photo by Josh Frenette from Unsplash

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Getting into costume and going to a screening of Rocky Horror sounds like such a fun way to spend my night that does not involve pointlessly wandering down DP. This quarter, I really hope to go to the Magic Lantern screening!

Try Kickboxing

I have wanted to take a kickboxing class since high school, so when my friend and I discovered a studio near Target in Goleta, I told her we had to try it out! Not only does it seem very valuable for learning self–defense skills (something every girl should know), but it also will be a great way to get my body moving and blood pumping.

Host a Dinner Party with Local Ingredients

Like I mentioned earlier, the weather is going to (hopefully) start improving soon. When the weather is nice, there is nothing I enjoy more than having some friends over and enjoying a home–cooked meal outside. And lately, I have been seeing tons of TikToks showing people’s gorgeous dinner parties they’re hosting. So I figured, why not try it myself? Because there is nothing better than delicious, locally–grown food, I’m going to make sure to hit up the Sunday morning farmers market at the Camino Real Marketplace for the ingredients.

Journey to Watch the Sunset at Least Once a Week

At the beginning of winter quarter this year, I told myself I was going to visit Devs for sunset at least once a week. Unfortunately, between the bad weather and the chaos that winter quarter always seems to bring with it, I came short of my goal. This quarter, I hope that longer days and better weather will allow me to catch at least one sunset every week.

Closet Purge