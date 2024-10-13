My Trader Joe’s Must-Haves

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel like a year is added to my lifespan everytime I go to Trader Joe’s. It doesn’t feel like I’m grocery shopping as a chore, but rather as a treat. I love their consistent new innovations, the layout of the store, and even the colorful packaging. Shopping for myself as a college student can be difficult because I’m not always sure if I will be able to finish the food. However, Trader Joe’s has solved my problem because I eat half my grocery haul the second I get home! Here’s my ultimate Trader Joe’s Haul with the items I just can’t seem to leave without!

best Sandwhich ever

Up first I have a few items that I like to pair together. The Ciabatta Rolls are the perfect size to make a classic burrata and prosciutto sandwich. On a normal day, I’ll buy some arugula, prosciutto, and burrata to make a good sandwich. However, Trader Joe’s has a few extras that I can’t eat the sandwich without. The Burrata Filling is the perfect spread to make the sandwich a little more interesting. Along with the filling, the Trader Joe’s Glaze is heaven-sent. It’s what you’d consider to be a balsamic drizzle, but also isn’t as overpowering in my opinion. This sandwich is the perfect pick-me-up for a slow afternoon, or a great secret weapon to pull out when making lunch for a friend.

soup dumplings and chicken sausage

If you’re looking for an easy (like beyond easy) meal to make, the Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings are the way to go. I normally steam these in a pot of water for a better turn out, and pair them with the Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles, some Crunchy Chili Onion, and any of the chicken sausage options the store has to offer. Personally, I think the Spicy Jalepeño Chicken Sausage goes best with these items, but any chicken sausage will do. As a college student, it’s hard to get my protein in when cooking for myself, but this meal really does the trick. Not only is the recipe quick and easy, but it’s so flavorful and doesn’t feel necessarily like your typical frozen-meal.

everything but the bagel

I’ve heard mixed reviews on the whole Everything but the Bagel craze. Some people love it, some hate it. I’m a proud follower of the trend, and put the seasoning on practically everything at home. Since the boom of the seasoning, Trader Joe’s has released a number of snacks and foods following the theme, including the Everything but the Bagel Smoked Salmon, Everything but the Bagel Cheddar Cheese, and Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Potato Chips. I especially love the salmon on a bagel or in a salad, it adds so much flavor without having to add anything else. I think by now you can tell that I love this seasoning, but it’s worth it if you haven’t tried it already. This seasoning truly is everything (but the bagel).

snacks

I’m going to dedicate a whole section to my snacks from Trader Joe’s, the things that I don’t necessarily pair with meals, but still must add to my cart. Firstly, the Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus along with the Organic Garlic Naan Crackers is a great, filling snack. This is a perfect late night snack for me when I’m in the mood for something savory and very flavorful. For a spicier snack, you can give the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips a try. These are also great with hummus, but even better with some guacamole or a bean dip. While they’re underrated, I also love both the regular Plantain Chips and Jerk-Style Plantain Chips. These are a great alternative to potato chips, feel a bit lighter, and pair great with practically any dip because of their neutral flavor. Lastly, if you’re looking for a bit of a sweeter snack, the Soft & Juicy Mango is delicious when it’s fresh. I will admit, there’s some days when I get a bad pack, but when it’s good it’s good.

beverages

I watch a lot of Trader Joe’s hauls on TikTok, but I have yet to see anyone go into a deep dive on the drinks. Trader Joe’s has some of my favorite drinks ever. They’re so easy to just buy on the way to a beach day or keep in stock for post-workout hydration. The Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai is one of the most versatile drinks Trader Joe’s has to offer. This drink is a great add-on to an iced coffee or a morning smoothie. By itself, the drink is also surprisingly filling, and has saved me on days when I’m a bit too busy to make breakfast. I also have an obsession with the Trader Joe’s smoothies. To name a few, I adore the Mango 100% Juice Smoothie, the Organic Coconut Smoothie, and the Banana and Almond Butter Protein Smoothie. A simpler beverage to enjoy is the Organic Coconut Water. This drink has saved me from a few rough mornings and is the best tasting coconut water I have yet to try.

desserts

I had to save the best for last, dessert! When I have a sweet tooth, I seriously just drive to Trader Joe’s and see what I’m feeling that day. Their desserts are never too extravagant or heavy, and cure a craving anytime I need it. First I’d like to mention the Mango Mochi ice cream. It satisfies the need for something chewy and creamy at the same time, and tastes like a fresh juicy mango! Another cold treat is the notorious Gone Bananas!. I’ve heard mixed opinions about these frozen bananas, but I think they’re a great alternative for ice cream. They taste great and have somewhat of a crunchy texture when you freeze them. If you’re looking for something more along the pastry side, try the Hand-Twisted Cinnamon Sugar Bread, it’s easy for a late night snack or even for breakfast if you’re feeling sweet. Also, bonus points for trying this bread with the Speculoos Cookie Butter. I know that sounds like a lot of sugar, and it is, but it’s delicious. Another non-cold dessert that I have come to love from Trader Joe’s is the Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough. My mom originally bought this for us to make because she’s gluten free, and we loved the cookies! They turn out so gooey everytime, and come pre-cut so there’s no mess involved with the baking process. I would 100% recommend these to anyone, gluten free or not. Lastly, my favorite snack ever: Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers. I put these in the dessert section of this article, but I eat them quite literally anytime they are in sight. I cannot and will not leave the store without these gummies, they’re just too good! The fresh packs are always very soft in texture, and are never sour to an unbearable point.

These are my personal preferences, but I promise I won’t steer you wrong. Trader Joe’s is not only affordable, but also convenient and delicious. Hopefully a few of these suggestions will soon be in your shopping cart!