My Experiences With Manifestation and How You Can Start Small

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

As the year winds down and the holidays approach, I find myself reflecting. Did my wishes for this year come to fruition? What do you wish for? Have you ever tried manifesting a better year for yourself and truly hoped it could happen?

Manifestation isn’t new to most of us; it’s become a pop culture buzzword, often seen as lighthearted or even a joke. These days, “manifesting” is tossed around so casually that it can feel like you’re just saying things you hope will come true. But beneath the trend lies a concept rooted in the Law of Attraction, which suggests that “positive or negative thoughts can bring positive or negative realities into a person’s life.” This philosophy has resonated with me on a personal level, and I’d love to share the methods that have worked for me. Maybe they’ll inspire you, too.

The Science Behind Quantum Physics That Sparked My Manifestation Journey

My inspiration to start manifesting came after reading an article on science.org about quantum physics and relativity. The article talks about “an odd space experiment” that confirmed “reality is what you choose it to be.” This statement hit me like a truck.

As I reflected on it, I developed my own interpretation: think of it like listening to music on Spotify. On the platform, there’s an endless library of music at your fingertips. When you select a song, you start experiencing that specific track out of all the options available. Similarly, in our universe, countless realities are unfolding simultaneously, and the ones we focus on become the ones we truly live. This interpretation inspired me to explore manifestation more seriously, believing I could actively choose and shape the reality I wanted to experience.

My Manifestation Experiences – From Small to Big

My experiences with manifestation range from little, everyday moments to larger, life-changing encounters. A small one happened when I was on a plane home from Taiwan. As we flew, I thought about seeing a little girl with a purple suitcase in the airport later. When I finally got to customs, I noticed a woman trying to keep her daughter moving forward in line. The girl lagged behind, so the mom picked her up and grabbed her suitcase. Then I saw it — the purple suitcase. I was stunned. I’d imagined that exact scenario while still on the plane, and now it was right in front of me. All the way from LAX to San Diego, I couldn’t stop thinking about how surreal it felt.

Then there was a bigger manifestation, this time involving a guy I imagined. Influenced by the popular trend of manifestation, I decided to write down a list of qualities I wanted in a partner during my senior year of high school — physical traits, personality qualities, the works. I tucked that list away, checking back on it every so often.

By the start of my freshman year of college, I was shocked to meet someone who seemed to match every item on my list. As time went on, though, I realized that our personalities didn’t quite click. Looking back at my list, I saw it was full of external traits, but I hadn’t focused on the kind of connection that would truly make a relationship last. That experience taught me the importance of being more specific and intentional in what I manifest, reflecting a deeper understanding of what I genuinely want.

Practicing Manifestation in Everyday Life

Since then, I’ve continued practicing manifestations regularly, and they’ve become part of my routine. Sometimes I’ll be studying in the library, and I’ll try to picture a specific piece of clothing I want to spot that day. I’ve successfully manifested some pretty specific items—a pink Lululemon Define jacket, a discontinued Hawaiian rainbow Hydro Flask, and even a person carrying four 12-inch Subway sandwiches.

In each case, I followed a simple routine. I’d close my eyes, take a few deep breaths, and concentrate on a clear vision of the item. When those moments manifest into reality, I feel a rush of satisfaction and amazement.

If you’re curious about manifestation, I’d encourage you to try starting small. Focus on visualizing simple things and see what happens. For those inspired by this journey, Hidden Manifestation by Oliver Mercer is a great starting point. It explores deeper aspects of this practice and can guide you toward shaping your reality with intention.

You don’t need to believe in everything immediately. Just treat it as an experiment and have fun with it. Whether it’s spotting a specific color, meeting someone new, or simply feeling more at peace, manifestation can be an interesting and uplifting way to connect with your goals and intentions. Don’t be afraid to give it a try — you might be surprised by all the blessings that it can bring into your life!