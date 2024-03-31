The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Looking for something to kill time with? Whenever I’m bored or I can’t quite focus, reading mangas — or graphic novels — is an immersive form of entertainment that never lets me down. From the art to its fantastic narratives, manga is a diverse medium that encompasses a variety of genres as well. If you haven’t read any mangas or are interested in starting, here are a couple of my favorites for you to take a look at!

Hell’s Paradise

If you like survival narratives and dark fantasy, then this one is right up your alley! The plot follows a ninja named Gabimaru the Hollow who’s on death row. One day, his executioner, Asaemon, offers him the chance of being pardoned if he agrees to accompany her on an expedition to a secluded, mystical island to retrieve the “elixir of life.” The catch of this proposal, however, is that other death row inmates and their executioners will be competing against them in a lethal battle royale. Thrilling, dark, and touching at times, Hell’s Paradise is an entertaining ride that you can get through pretty easily with how immersive the world feels. Definitely add it to your reading list ASAP!

sPY x FAMILY

This manga is adorable and incredibly heartwarming! Audiences follow Agent Midnight as he builds a fake family in order to execute his mission, and he does so by adopting an orphan and marrying a woman who needs legal help. Only, he’s unaware that his daughter happens to be a telepath, and his wife is actually an assassin using this marriage as a cover. The story is incredibly sweet yet action-packed, and the way they have to hide their identities from one another makes it incredibly funny. It’s a “feel good” kind of manga with a found family trope that makes you want to keep reading!

MONSTER

This psychological thriller is definitely a slow build, but it’s definitely worth the read as the story has one of the creepiest antagonists I’ve ever seen. Set in Germany, the story begins with Doctor Kenzo Tenma having to choose between saving a young boy or an important political figure from certain death, and going against everyone’s wishes, he ends up choosing the boy. Years later, Dr. Tenma realizes that the boy, Johan Liebert, is a sociopathic serial killer, and he feels that it’s his responsibility to stop him from killing others. Complex, introspective, and unnerving, this manga will drag you through dark territory as you uncover more about Johan’s dark past and his possible motives. A great, well-written story that’s sure to keep you on edge! Photo by Nathan Dumlao from Unsplash

blade of the immortal

This is a manga that I got hyper fixated on and finished within a couple of days — it was just that good. Set in feudal Japan, it follows a man named Manji who was cursed with immortality because of his past crimes. To atone for his actions, he must kill one thousand evil men to undo his curse. Soon after, Manji is hired by a girl named Rin to exact revenge on the men who murdered her parents, and the two of them eventually embark on a long, violent mission together. The cyclic nature of revenge and moral ambiguity is emphasized within this manga, and everything about its story and art is extremely well done. A must read!

I want to eat your pancreas

I know, it’s kind of a weird title, but trust me, the story is incredibly touching! It follows an introverted and aloof protagonist that remains unnamed throughout the narrative. When he comes across a journal of a classmate of his, he discovers that she’s dying of pancreatic cancer, though she’s been keeping this a secret from everyone around her. She decides to confide in him about her struggles, and from there, the two of them create a special emotional bond. The story touches on loneliness and human connection, and I’m sure it’ll hit you hard like it did for me!

Vagabond