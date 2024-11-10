The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an English major, it breaks my heart when someone argues that reading is dying. As one of the most beneficial things for your brain, reading can reduce stress, enhance connectivity in the brain, and improve relaxation and sleep. Despite claims that it’s fading, reading continues to thrive in new forms, proving that our love for stories is still alive.

The Rise of Audio

The rise of audio media is proof of how we’ve evolved our typical reading from a book. For example, audiobooks allow people to engage with reading in a new, portable way, whether that be while commuting, exercising, or doing household chores. This helps those with less time to incorporate reading into their busy lives.

Video essays on YouTube have sparked attention as well, since it blends visuals with rich storytelling to provide a dynamic experience. There’s no surprise they’ve surged popularity when they satiate the appetite for an upgraded learning opportunity.

Together, these forms of media are expanding the definition of reading, proving that reading has simply evolved to compliment our exponentially growing fast-paced lifestyles in a contemporary setting.

Place of Empowerment

Now more than ever before, publishing houses are looking for underrepresented communities to spotlight voices that have historically gone unheard. Readers from minority backgrounds can better understand themselves and see the proper representation that challenges stereotypes and prejudices.

Through books and stories, whatever form they may be, underrepresented groups can claim safe spaces, ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, can access stories that resonate with and empower them.

Self-help Books

Stigmas are being broken as conversations around mental health are becoming more natural. What once was taboo is now encouraged and received with great care. This cultural shift has led to a burst in the self-help book category as people seek the proper resources to get to know their mind. Said books allow people to navigate hardships in their lives thanks to professional authors who share insight on how to maintain a balanced emotional well-being. This rise in mental health literature has meant that access to mental health aid is more available than ever, encouraging the fact that reading is still thriving.

Accessibility

Reading has become more portable than ever with platforms like Wattpad, AO3, and Kindle bringing the reading experience to your phone. Readers can dive into stories at any time without carrying physical copies with them, allowing them to slot in time to read in bustling lifestyles. The availability of fan fiction has also transformed the literary landscape and the portability of reading.

Speaking of, the rise of fan fiction means that people can read more niche content tailored to what they want to see since the literature world is much more saturated now. Specific couple-pairings, for example, are possible to read thanks to the fact that you don’t need to be a celebrated author of a grand classic in order to keep writing (you can just write and publish online!).

Manga and Webcomics

Similarly to fan fiction, manga and webcomics are becoming increasingly popular amongst readers because it combines storytelling with an elevated visual element. For instance, the webcomic Heartstopper has readers highly engaged. The graphic story has even inspired a Netflix adaptation, proving that media like webcomics do work in appealing individuals. The success of these types of stories prove that people do have a desire to read, but perhaps in new, evolved ways.

#booktok

Thanks to #BookTok on TikTok, the act of reading has undergone a lively resurgence, especially among young adults. Users share recommendations and reviews on this side of TikTok, promoting the hobby and aestheticizing it. #BookTok has helped reading look “cool,” drawing in those who perhaps don’t consider themselves as big-time readers. Thousands are inspired every day by the videos under this hashtag, bringing attention to both new authors and timeless classics. The impact of social media is another method in which reading is adapting, not dying, proving that the literary world can evolve and thrive.

Beloved characters who read

It’s undeniable that we are influenced by those we admire; beloved TV show and movie characters who read help inspire younger audiences. For example, Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls is a heavy reader, and is often seen with a novel-in-hand. Viewers find this inspiring, to the point of creating reading lists inspired by the character.

reading isn’t dying!

To conclude, the next time you hear someone claim that reading is dying, you can bark back with the universal fact that reading isn’t dying, it’s adapting to a contemporary world. Continue reading in whatever format pleases you, and let your brain feel its benefits!