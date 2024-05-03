How To Make The Most Of Spring Quarter at UCSB

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sprung, and with it, comes a renewed sense of excitement as we bid farewell to the dreary, Netflix-filled winter quarter and embrace the sun-soaked days ahead. With a to-do list longer than our textbooks (and let’s be real, probably just as neglected), it’s time to trade our fuzzy blankets for beach towels and dive headfirst into UCSB‘s springtime scene. From study sessions under swaying palms to impromptu beach bonfires, now is the time to make the most out of spring quarter! Join me as I dive into my adventures for spring quarter that will (hopefully) make it out of the group chat.

Pismo Sand Dunes Have I seen Dune? No. Do I still harbor dreams of gliding through the sand with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya? Obviously! Luckily, Pismo Beach’s Oceano Dunes are just a mere hour and a half drive from UCSB. With views of endless sand stretching as far as the eye can see, it’s the ultimate backdrop for channeling your inner Insta influencer. And for the adventurous souls among us, why not kick things up a notch by renting ATVs or sand buggies to conquer those majestic dunes in style? Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros Sunset Swim What’s a beachside campus experience without a sunset swim? It’s practically a rite of passage! And what better time than spring quarter to indulge? With the temperature on the rise, the ocean’s chill becomes more of a refreshing dip than an icy shock. Plus, when it comes to breathtaking views, Campus Point steals the show if you go right as the sun sets. So, slip into your swimsuit, soak up the seaside breeze, and let the magic of golden hour wash over you! Montecito Hot Springs Let me tell you, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of a good hike! Santa Barbara’s got no shortage of trails, each offering its own slice of scenic paradise. But here’s the scoop: ever since fall quarter, the Hot Springs Canyon Trail has been calling my name. Why, you ask? Because nothing beats the anticipation of that post-hike reward: a blissful soak in Montecito Hot Springs. After a day of trekking through Mother Nature’s playground, there’s no better way to unwind than with a dip in these natural hot springs. It seems like the perfect post-hike prize that’s worth every step of the journey! Malibu Where’s Miley Cyrus when you need her? It’s the ultimate celebrity playground, and let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to live out their star-studded fantasies for a day? Admit it, you’re dying to step foot in Erewhon, just to see what all the hype is about. And who can blame you? I mean, I know I’m dying to savor a scoop of strawberry ice cream just to say “I had strawberry ice cream in Malibu!” (I want to live out my Olivia Rodrigo moment). But beyond the glitz and glam, Malibu offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, with beaches that rival even Santa Barbara’s finest. And the best part? It’s only a short hour and a half drive away! So, what are you waiting for? Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash Canzelle Alpaca Farm Okay, I’ll admit it – visiting an alpaca farm is totally my niche bucket list item. Canzelle Alpacas, nestled in Carpinteria, is the spot for this dream to become a reality. They offer guided tours of their farm, where you can get up close and personal with alpacas, llamas, horses, and more! Seriously, I’m convinced that my life won’t be complete until I’ve had the chance to pet an alpaca. I mean, come on, tell me that’s not the ultimate flex.

Overall, I’m beyond thrilled for whatever adventures spring quarter brings my way! From exploring new horizons to diving into unique experiences found nowhere else, I can hardly contain my excitement. Here’s to a quarter filled with checking off those bucket list items, both big and small. Let’s make every moment count!