“WE LIVE IN TIME” IS HEARTBREAKINGLY BEAUTIFUL: MOVIE REVIEW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

We Live In Time is a 2024 A24 drama and romance film featuring beloved actors Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. It is a non-chronological narrative of two people falling in love during tough spots in their lives and choosing to be together.

Florence Pugh’s character, Almut, is diagnosed with ovarian cancer before they can have children. As partners, they have to decide what is best for each other moving forward with Almut’s sustained health being most important to Andrew Garfield’s character, Tobias. This movie shows that pouring love into your partner and family is also faced with undeserving loss and struggle.

WE LIVE WITH Love and loss

Andrew Garfield states for Elle that We Live in Time emphasizes that love and life is, ‘short, (…) we’re only here for a brief amount of time and it’s all a miracle. If we’re awake enough, we can live with awe and wonder at the miracle of being known and knowing each other.” Every single scene where Andrew Garfield looks at his partner with such admiration that he is brought to tears is a masterpiece.

Garfield further explains for Elle that the film shows how Almut still wants to love and live life to the fullest while struggling with life-threatening illness. She knows that she has limited time, and in spite of that, she wants to continue to be a role model in her profession as a chef for her daughter.

Pugh emphasizes for the Hollywood Reporter that, “’We Live in Time’ Inspired Her to “Be Active in My Decisions” and “Find Love.” There are many inspirational takeaways from this film and one is to allow yourself to love and be loved, or taken care of when you are struggling.

heartbreakingly real

What I enjoyed most about this film is how realistic the story line was. Its romance is magical and yet commonplace. Sparks fly between a Weetabix Cereal salesman and a chef with a dream living in London. They fight over whether to have a baby or not and struggle between balancing work and family — all of these moments are so realistic, that as a viewer, you feel like you are right there with them, cheering Almut on.

So, this is a beautiful film, but definitely not an easy watch. Almut’s illness is very clearly shown (though not distastefully) and there is a scene where she gives birth in a gas station bathroom (which absolutely shook the entire theater when I watched it!). The Colgate Maroon News encourages viewers to watch; “‘We Live in Time’ isn’t just a story about cancer. It’s a story about humanity. It’s an important reminder of how messy and beautiful and uncertain life can be. The movie is imperfect, but so is life. So is love. So is loss.”

Director John Crowley further explains for Entertainment Weekly that Almut’s illness does not dampen her spirit: “It’s not a film which is about physical decline. There are films that do that journey fantastically well; this isn’t one that was ever looking to do that. That is because the question that the film is posing is — how do two people make a meaningful life together in the face of this?”

Go watch!

This film is about accepting love and choosing to stick by and support your loved ones through whatever may come their way. Her Campus Writer Caitlyn Mayes underscores that, “Pugh and Garfield portray such complex and relatable human experiences that this review cannot possibly do their performances justice. You must see the film for yourself to appreciate them in all their glory.”

I couldn’t agree more! This film is a must-see for those searching for raw on-screen performances. You can now watch this film from the comfort of your home, with the people you love most.