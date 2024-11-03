Finding School Spirit Beyond Friday Night Lights: A Guide To Gaucho Pride

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up in the South, particularly as a cheerleader at a large public high school in Texas, gave me a deep appreciation for football. This appreciation goes beyond just recognizing the athleticism and technical skills involved in the game, however. I always found the camaraderie of the sport far more fascinating.

My friends would custom-design their game day outfits and plan group hangouts after the game weeks in advance. It seemed my entire town showed up for tailgating before the game. But more than that, the sense of community and connection football brought my school during academically trying times and even following a global pandemic was something I am eternally grateful for.

I hope you can understand, then, that when I say the lack of football at UCSB almost made me reconsider my decision to apply, I am not being totally dramatic. Luckily I used my better judgment and applied anyway (considering the inspiring academic environment and dreamy location how could you not?), but a part of me was devastated to leave Friday Night Lights behind.

I was not ready to give up on my dream of feeling that sense of community again, and beyond that, I am proud to be a Gaucho! So naturally I joined the cheerleading team at UCSB.

Being on the cheer team has shown me that the lack of football here is not nearly as significant as I initially believed. Again and again, Gauchos show up to support their school. If, like me, you thought that no football meant fewer opportunities to show your school spirit, I have news for you.

In terms of sporting events, UCSB boasts many great teams with schedules of their games readily available on the Official Athletics Website.

The strongest athletic programs at UCSB are soccer, basketball, and water polo, though every sport I’ve had the pleasure to watch here has been enthralling in its own way. You really can’t go wrong by attending a sports game that interests you.

I can assure even the students from the most zealous student sections in high school that they will find the same passion at sporting events at UCSB, particularly during a men’s soccer or basketball game against our rival, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

I recently cheered at our annual men’s soccer game against Cal Poly. I found the crowd’s outfits, various inflatable Gaucho-supporting items, and general energy made me completely forget I wasn’t awaiting a touchdown.

For those who are so full of school spirit that they want to get in on the action (more power to you!), joining a club sport can be another great way to get involved in UCSB’s rich athletic culture.

At this point, I would like to make something very clear: showing school spirit and building a sense of community at UCSB does not mean you need to lace up your cleats or find the nearest store selling inflatable “Go Gauchos!” sticks. In fact, there are a multitude of other ways to show support for the Gauchos.

If you are musically inclined (again, more power to you!), our pep band may be just the place for you. Submitting this short Google form will put you on the roster and email list, so you’re really only a few minutes away from joining one of our school’s greatest sources of spirit.

While joining a sports team or a spirit squad like pep band are fantastic ways to get in on the action, showing your support for our school can be done simply by dedicating a few hours to volunteer at a school event or by participating in a school tradition.

Attending events like Campus Involvement Fairs and the annual Recreation Festival can put volunteer opportunities and creative ways to show school spirit on your radar.

At the end of the day, however, the best way to show school spirit is by doing what interests you. At a school like UCSB, the people are what make the place, and just by grabbing a coffee at The Arbor and studying by the beach, you can take part in a quintessential tradition.

Your contribution to the exuberant culture at UCSB is your presence, but I do hope those of you looking for more ways to show your school pride find some inspiration in this article. ¡Olé!