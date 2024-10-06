Don’t Be Sad, Go Get A Tattoo: A Glimpse Into The Isla Vista Tattoo Scene

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isla Vista, with its painted murals and prominent band culture, is known for its rich art scene. However, a lesser known aspect of Isla Vista’s art output is tattoos — now that the infamous Precious Slut is closed, many UCSB students are going to Goleta, Santa Barbara, and even Los Angeles for new ink. However, that doesn’t have to be the case as UCSB is home to many incredible tattoo artists! I wanted to document my first tattoo experience with recent UCSB graduate Angelic Rodriguez Gonzalez, owner of Sueno Mexicano Ink.

I booked my appointment through Sueno Mexicano Ink’s website and put down a deposit. Upon arriving to Angelic’s studio (which is right across the street from Kozy!), I consulted with her about the size and placement of the tattoo I wanted to get and took a seat in her pink tattoo chair. The studio was very clean and immaculately decorated, and even had a space in the studio dedicated to vending various crochet items and jewelry made by other IV artists.

The entire process went smoothly: it took about an hour and a half for a 3.5 x 3.5 inch tattoo, a little butterfly above my knee. While I was getting my tattoo, I talked with Angelic about how she got into tattooing and how her experience has been doing tattoos for a living in IV.

Angelic got into tattooing after her friend offered a tattoo course, which she signed up for since she has always loved art and drawing. She ended up loving the course, moving from rubber and silicon practice pads to practicing on coworkers and close friends. Once she begun honing and perfecting her skills, she decided to open Sueno Mexicano Ink in January.

One thing in particular that stuck out to me was when Angelic mentioned how connected IV artists are to each other. Many of the artists whose work is displayed in Angelic’s studio were previous clients who mentioned they were artists, and Angelic even teamed up to do a tattoo giveaway with a nail artist who has since graduated. Though from vastly different artistic fields, there is a strong sense of community and mutual empowerment — Angelic was even running a summer sale to get a free one-inch tattoo with a purchase from any vendor in the studio.

Upon finishing the tattoo, Angelic gave me clear instructions for aftercare and the healing process (which went perfectly), even having goody bags filled with Aquaphor and antibacterial soap samples. The entire experience was comparable to that of a more traditional and established tattoo studio, but much more affordable and intimate. Being tattooed is definitely a vulnerable process, and Angelic was patient, understanding, and helped to ease any nervousness with receiving a tattoo. My experience with Sueno Mexicano Ink was so good, I went back for two more tattoos — I can’t recommend Angelic enough!

Despite all the good things I have to say about my experience, I was very surprised when I found out many of my friends didn’t know there were any students who did tattoos at all. Aside from Angelic’s Sueno Mexicano Ink, UCSB student Erica (@covalescence) is also a gifted tattoo artist whose bookings open later this fall. Both Angelic and Erica are kind, trusted, with fair rates and clean and welcoming studios.

I already knew IV artists were talented. But I was blown away by how much they uplift and empower each other as well as the community around them. I have never felt more confident and welcomed.

To book with Angelic: Sueno Mexicano Ink

To book with Angelic’s apprentice, Cyn: DM @_cyn1996

To booth with Erica: Bookings are currently closed, but follow @covalescence for updates on availability and booking!