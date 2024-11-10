Desiré Said ‘Yes’ to Mondo! — Catching Up with Our Favorite Swedish Couple Since the Olympics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Oh guys, I have been waiting for the moment Mondo Duplantis got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Desiré Inglander. He popped the question during a private photo shoot for Vogue Scandinavia this October, surprising her with the proposal while they were taking pictures in The Hamptons. Since his unforgettable sprint to her in the crowd after winning Olympic gold, and setting a new world record, the two have quickly captured the world’s hearts. Also, I don’t know about you, but this year’s Olympics got me hooked watching pole vault, which is something I never expected?

The beginning of their story

Mondo and Desiré have been together for over four years, with their story beginning at a midsummer party in 2020. Vogue Scandinavia’s interview reveals the full tale of how they first crossed paths, with quotes from both of them woven throughout to bring their love story to life. Mondo and Desiré share a classic high school love story (although they are both 23 and 24 years old now).

Early in the interview, Desiré recalled just graduating high school around the time of that midsummer party. “I was in this mood of, ‘I’m going to do my own thing; nobody can stop me,’” she shared. She was very much serving independent girl-boss, which we love to see! Mondo, on the other hand, was instantly in awe of her, and determined to catch her attention until the day he left to fly back home. He kept trying to make an impression until, finally, he sent her a bold message: “I leave in a few weeks for the United States. Let me take you on a date. Just say yes.” She did — and from that first date to their recent engagement, the two have been inseparable, growing together through every step of their journey.

Paris 2024 olympics & Mondo’s career

I’m new to the world of pole vaulting, but if there’s one name you should know to impress others, it’s Mondo Duplantis. Here’s a quick background: Mondo is Swedish-American — born in the U.S., he learned Swedish as a second language, and attended LSU for a year before launching his professional career in pole vaulting. Coming from a family of vaulters, with his father and siblings also in the sport, Mondo has risen to become a legend. He holds both the world outdoor (6.26 meters) and indoor (6.22 meters) records, and his achievements are remarkable: he’s a two-time Olympic champion (2020 and 2024), a two-time World outdoor (2022 and 2023) and indoor champion, and currently holds the European title. Widely regarded as the greatest pole vaulter of all time, Mondo Duplantis is a name to remember.

The cutest detail is that despite setting an incredible new world record, Mondo had Vogue involved in his surprise proposal. He even shared with them that he felt “more nervous than at the Olympics.” Without a doubt, he has known she was the woman for her when they first met, four years ago.

what winning gold means to them

Paris is known as the city of love, and for Mondo and Desiré, the Paris Olympics held a special significance beyond just winning gold. It was the build up of years of nerves, endless practice, dedication, and sacrifice, with every hour and ounce of commitment finally paying off. Their moment on that world stage was not just a victory but a celebration of everything they had invested together, a reminder that love and perseverance can make even the grandest dreams come true.

Desiré shared how they quickly became each other’s biggest supporters, especially as Mondo’s pole vaulting career took off. “He’s always been so focused and determined,” she said, “and I wanted to be by his side through it all.” Mondo echoed this sentiment, saying, “Desiré is my anchor. She keeps me grounded, especially when things get intense.” Their relationship has taken them across the world, from Sweden to the United States, and to every major competition where Desiré has been his loudest cheerleader. Mondo and Desiré’s love story isn’t just about the early spark — it’s about how they’ve built a life around each other’s dreams and ambitions, with endless support.