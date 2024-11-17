Coastal Delights: A Winter Wonderland That Melts in Your Mouth

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is settling across the West coast and the city’s best-kept gastronomic secrets are lighting up like ornaments on a Christmas tree, with each spot more festive than the last.

In our sunny California, holiday traditions take shape in the form of coastal twists. Picturesque palm trees decorated in lights, warm evenings, and ocean views in place of snow-covered streets. Even better, Santa Barbara is at the top of the game when it comes to the culinary gems of the holiday season.

After a merry marathon of eating my way through Santa Barbara’s holiday hotspots, I’ve finally uncovered the places that truly bring the coastal festive magic to life. It wasn’t easy choosing, but after countless bites and sips, I found the ultimate lineup of holiday dining gems.

Here are, in my opinion, the three best places to celebrate, indulge, and make your holiday season one to savor.

Finney’s crafthouse

Finney’s has all the vibes: a lively, welcoming environment that makes every visit to feel like a festive social gathering. The atmosphere is contagious, with friends laughing, glasses clinking, and a cozy warmth filling the space, making it the perfect place to celebrate the season.

At this American tavern, the food is the real holiday treat! The Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice is a tasty small bite with the perfect blend of textures, while the Mini Finney Cheeseburgers are bite-sized but full of rich flavors, making them a crowd favorite for burger lovers. And if you’re looking for a little kick, the Yuzu Buffalo Wings have a tangy, spicy twist that’s really addictive.

My favorite part is that you can simply walk in with no reservations and still get a table. Finney’s is a go-to for last minute holiday plans; it’s somewhere you can grab a seat and indulge in some of the best American comfort food in around.

Tre Lune

This restaurant is a Santa Barbara staple, especially around the holiday season. The interior is bright and vibrant, with white tablecloths, warm lighting, and a sense of timeless charm that makes every meal feel like a special occasion.

When it comes to the food, Tre Lune surpasses every expectation, transporting you straight to Italy —especially with their pasta. They have the best Italian food in town. Their truffle pasta is a must-try, thick and creamy, with just the right amount of earthy truffle flavor. Both luxurious and comforting, it is a hot meal that feels ideal for the holidays.

The Pollo Milanese is another must try. Crisped to a golden crust on the surface and tender within, it is served with fresh greens that perfectly balance the dish.

And of course, no Tre Lune meal is complete without dessert. Their tiramisu is a work of art, light and fluffy with layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers and creamy mascarpone that make every bite delightful.

In its every detail, balancing familiarity and sophistication, Tre Lune embodies the spirit of the season.

The stonehouse restaurant

Having breakfast, lunch, or dinner at this ranch-style paradise feels like spending Christmas in the very heart of nature… and it maybe even feels like being at Disneyland. Stonehouse is surrounded by lush gardens, colorful flowers, and the cozy charm of a gorgeous, rustic place.

It’s a blend of elegance and comfort, with a festive twist that creates a feeling of authenticity and uniqueness around the holiday experience. Stonehouse is a spot to unwind and enjoy the food while taking in the beauty of your surroundings. With flowers blooming and greenery all around, it truly establishes a “Christmas in nature” vibe.

My favorite dish has to be the macaroni and cheese, an original creation featuring Prosciutto di Parma and a rich four-cheese sauce. Each bite is creamy, salty, and incredibly tasty, with the prosciutto adding a savory depth to the dish.

The desserts were even more unforgettable, with a variety of options to pick from. From delicate crepes filled with just the right amount of sweetness to light and airy profiteroles covered with rich chocolate, every bite reflected the sweetness of Christmas dinner.

Dining here is the complete experience.

Which Spot’s Calling Your Name?

From cozy Italian classics that soothe the spirit to lively American comfort food that’s perfect for sharing holiday love, and even enchanting garden feasts that feel like a little escape, Santa Barbara has it all. Each gem adds its own special touch to the season, whether it’s through festive flavors, cozy vibes, or a sprinkle of winter magic. With so many different tastes and atmospheres to discover, every meal becomes an opportunity to celebrate. So, with all these incredible options, there’s just one question left to ask: where will you be enjoying the holidays?