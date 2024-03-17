Cabo Survival Guide for the Ultimate Spring Breakers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break: a week-long break from classes characterized as a period of rejuvenation and restoration. This might be your typical definition of spring break, but if you’re going to Cabo you should expect less R&R and more Spring Breakers circa 2012. An infamous destination for college students, I can genuinely say that my Cabo experience this past break constitutes the “once in a lifetime, tell your kids about it when they’re old enough” college trip.

Did I return to Santa Barbara feeling rested and ready for a new quarter? No. Truth be told, I spent the car ride back to school curled up in a ball after accidentally drinking Mexican tap water — I guess that’s survival tip number 1: it’s true what they say, don’t drink the water in Mexico. Stick to bottled water for everything, from your thirst-quenching needs to your teeth brushing. Better safe than sorry!

While relaxation was minimal, heinous fun was at an all-time high. Teeming with Californian college students, the Pueblo Resorts were an all-inclusive playground for twenty-somethings. At this playground, the monkey bars were pool bars, the wood chips were sand, the sneakers were bare feet, and parental guardians were nowhere in sight. I was lucky enough to stay at the Pueblo Bonito Montecristo Villas, a compound of eight-to-ten-person all-inclusive luxury villas. With the surrounding villas housing other UCSB Greek life members, it felt like being at a boujee summer camp with palm trees and mojitos. Honestly, it felt like home away from home — at an amped-up level, of course.

I wouldn’t trade my five-day stay in Cabo for anything. It’s an amazing opportunity to bond with people in the UCSB community, make friends from other states that you’ll probably never see again, get that sun-kissed tan, and live a lifestyle that’s best summed up as “when in Cabo.” If you’re thinking of going to Cabo, you have a lot to look forward to. That being said, you have a good deal to prepare for, too. Self-proclaiming myself as the Cabo Expert (kidding, of course), here are some of my spring break survival guide tips.

Tip # 1: Plan Your Events Ahead of Time

For events that aren’t hosted by or included in your resort package, the earlier you secure your tickets the better. One of the hottest names in house music, everyone bought tickets to see John Summit perform at Mango Deck. Spurred by a last-minute case of FOMO, I purchased my John Summit tickets the night before the event. Whereas my friends paid around $50, I coughed up a whopping $100. Lesson learned, if you know of any big events during your stay, buy your tickets ahead of time.

Tip # 2: Liquid IV and Hydration are Key

Hydration is always vital, but even more so when you’re spending your days outside with a drink in hand from early morning to… well, early morning. To maximize the rejuvenation effects of those bottled waters — emphasis on the bottled — consider packing numerous Liquid IV packets. Their small size makes them easy to pack, and I promise you can get through TSA with them. Remember to drink water throughout the day; you don’t want to drain yourself before sunset and miss out on the evening shenanigans.

Tip #3: Book Your Hotel and Flights Early

Don’t sit around twiddling your thumbs. If you want this trip to make it out of the group chat, it’s time to take initiative. Odds are, your friends and UCSB peers are planning on going. In my experience, the more people the better. You can all plan hotels, flights, pre-and-post Cabo plans, and additional activities like booze cruises, dinners, and concerts. Just like with event tickets, the earlier, the cheaper. Airport-wise, my friends and I flew out of Tijuana International Airport. The tickets were the cheapest across the board; however, I’d only recommend this cross-border airport experience when traveling with people you know, for safety reasons.

Tip #4: Prepare for the Drinking Culture

When I mentioned that the resort was all-inclusive, I wasn’t just referring to the food. The drinking age in Mexico is 18, meaning no ID’s necessary. Not only can you order drinks at any restaurant or bar, you’re encouraged to. On my second morning, my breakfast waiter practically laughed at me when I said I wanted to hold off on a drink. Jokingly, he encouragingly said “hair of the dog,” a saying that equates to “drink to cure your hangover.”

I’m not at all saying that I once felt peer pressured to drink; I laughed off the waiter’s comment and waited to order my Mojito when I was ready. No one will try to make you do anything that you’re uncomfortable with, but you can expect that most people around you will be boozing all day, every day–hence why I stressed the importance of water and liquid iv earlier on.

Tip #5: Check Your International Service

Before you cross the border, be sure to read up on your phone carrier’s international service plans. You’ll be having too much fun to be sitting on your phone, but for safety reasons, it’s definitely pivotal to be able to communicate with people.

Tip #6: The Clothing Trifecta: Bikinis, Sarongs, Cover-Ups

I’d say ninety percent of my suitcase consisted of bikinis and cover-ups. The majority of the time you spend in Cabo will be spent in these three garments, so you’ll be set for every day so long as you have them. If you’re going for that “Cabo” look, steer towards crochet and knit cover-ups.

Tip #7: Snacks are your Saving Grace

I’d definitely spring for an all-inclusive resort, otherwise food and beverage costs add up quickly. That being said, room service at all-inclusives can rack up a fee if utilized too frequently, and often the deliverable food options are limited. Room snacks are a lifesaver. That being said, don’t Uber from your hotel to the nearest grocery store. Instead, see if you can pay for your airport-to-hotel shuttle service to stop at a verifiably safe grocery store on the way.

Tip #8: Cash is a Must

In my experience, pesos are unnecessary. Cash, however, is a must. It’ll come in handy for transportation purposes, service tips, hotel fees, beach vendors, and other expenditures.

I hope these tips and tricks make your Cabo stay one to remember (or not)!