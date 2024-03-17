The *Best* Three Weekend Getaway Locations For UCSB Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is right around the corner! A lot of students go on fun, faraway vacations or visit home, but those aren’t the only ways to spend your time off. There are so many wonderful places that are just a drive or train ride from UCSB. If you are planning to stay around SB for the break, plan a weekend trip to my personal favorite nearby spots: Newport Beach, Palm Springs, and Catalina Island.

Newport Beach is a perfect weekend trip from UCSB because it’s only a 2 1/2 hour drive and a 5 hour train ride. Either way, it’s a perfect destination to go Friday-Sunday or for a longer weekend. As a local of Newport Beach, I always recommend visitors to stay around Lido Marina Village! It’s the perfect place because it’s within walking distance from cute restaurants and shops. Lido is right by the marina, where you can dine, paddleboard, and sightsee!

For food, I highly recommend Malibu Farms. Malibu Farms is Newport at its best: charming, comfortable, and chic all in equal measure! Their cauliflower pizza is to die for! After dinner, you have to get the homemade ice cream shop next door. If you are looking for more high-end food, Joey is unmatched! They hand you champagne when you walk in the door, if that’s not tempting enough! The chefs at Joey’s are also world-class and have the incredible ability to elevate any dish! The last time I visited, I ordered the steak with mashed potatoes that came in the form of egg rolls, and they were honestly the best I’ve ever had! What more could you want?

Newport Beach also has so many good coffee shops worth visiting. My favorite has to be Coffee Dose because they have the cutest drive-through called MicroDose. All their cups have funny sayings such as, “Anti B*tch Serum.” The whole building is pink and the staff makes so many fun and ridiculous drinks! If you’re looking to shop, there are two main malls — Fashion Island, which is an outdoor mall with a variety of different stores, and South Coast Plaza, which carries all the designer stores. Newport really has all you need for a weekend!

If you want to plan a girl’s trip, Palm Springs is the place to go! The weekend begins before you even arrive, as there are hundreds of outlet stores on the way to the city. They have all the designer stores with a great discount! Once you get to Palm Springs, I would recommend staying in an Airbnb if you are going with a bunch of friends! A hotel also works if you are traveling in a smaller group.

For my 21st birthday, I stayed in a charming Airbnb with seven of my friends. The house was decorated with art sculptures, a pool, and a game room! In the past, I’ve also been to Palm Springs with a best friend and we stayed at the Saguaro Palm Springs. For breakfast, Parker is a special place for me. My parents got married here 30 years ago, but honestly, it is still just as popular! You get a smoothie shot as soon as you’re seated and the decor looks like it’s out of a set from a movie!

For dinner, I would check out the Mediterranean restaurant the Pink Cabana. The whole restaurant is pink and has a 50s feel to it. Overall, Palm Springs is a great place to relax and enjoy the heat. When you aren’t tanning by the pool, I would try and pick up pickleball. There are so many courts around which makes it super easy. Palm Springs also has a super fun nightlife for people 21+. I would check out the RetroRoom Lounge after dinner for some karaoke and a good time. The city of Palm Springs has so much to offer and would be an ideal destination for those looking to make unforgettable memories with their friends!

If you are looking for a beach vacation you need to check out Catalina. Catalina is an island that is easily accessible by taking the Catalina Express or Catalina Flyer. The Catalina Express has a port out of Long Beach which is about 2 hours from campus, whereas the Catalina Flyer has a port out of Newport Beach which is 2 1⁄2 hours from campus. The ferry over to the island from both ports is about an hour.

Avalon is the main part of the island to see! Avalon has many shops, restaurants, and hotels. Hotel Artwater, Ballanca, and Catalina Canyon Inn are all really pretty hotels right on the beach. Descanso Beach Club is a perfect place to lay by the beach all day. It has great food and views. You can also rent a cabana if you want! Catalina Island is perfect for adventure seekers with zipline, camping, parasailing and kayaking. Catalina also has amazing wildlife and people often see whales, seals, and beautiful colored fish all around the island! The island is pretty small so a day or two is perfect to visit!

Book a train, ferry, or hotel, and get ready to have fun with your friends and be sure to visit one of these super fun destinations. Whether you go for spring break or later in spring quarter I definitely would make time to spend quality time with my friends sitting at the pool, playing pickleball, or eating some great food outside Isla Vista!