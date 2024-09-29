Bagging the Best: Your Ultimate Guide to the Perfect Pack

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

For me, graduating from high school also meant graduating my classic and years old North Face backpack. It was worn and torn, almost to extinction. The water bottle pocket had a gaping hole in the bottom of the netting and the zipper challenged me to at a daily game of tug of war. In the end, I needed something new. Before my freshman year of college started, my google searches ranged from “what do typical college girls use for a backpack” to “best bang for your buck backpack.”

As I settled on an option, I realized I may have put way too much thought into this endeavor, but at least I ended up with a backpack that was worthwhile. It is important to note: in college, no one cares what bag you carry. The best option remains to be the most practical one.

From this vigorous hunt, I’ve gathered a list of top school bags for college. Here are the ones worth mentioning:

Backpacks – Keep it Comfy

Kipling Seoul Large 15” Laptop Kipling backpacks are notorious for their exceptional comfort, color options, and the iconic monkey charm. You can personalize this charm too! The incredibly smooth zipper makes access to your belongings effortless and the $124 worth it. It features multiple pocket options and its non-netted water bottle holders are designed to resist tearing. The durability and personalization make this bag a personal favorite. Patagonia Refugio Daypack 26L This backpack’s sporty design makes it ideal for travel and a wide range of activities, offering exceptional versatility. The back support and storage space is truly unmatched. For the quality, it’s a fair price of $109. Hershel Classic Backpack XL This is a common choice for a cheaper option (around $50-65) and it might seem a little simple or basic, but it will never clash with your outfits and remains a timeless staple. Definitely underrated! Erin Made Quilted Backpacks This bag may constitute a bit of a splurge, at around $149, but their patterns and fabric choices are phenomenal. This brand’s bags are handmade and therefore more delicate, but I’ve found that I carry much less stuff around in college. I usually just travel with my Apple ecosystem and call it a day! The North Face Women’s Every Day Jester Laptop Backpack This bag lasted me throughout high school and is a perfectly suitable option for college. This ergonomic backpack is around $75. It’s great for carrying heavier loads. My North Face backpack made it through years and years of throwing it this way and that. It’s never a bad decision to stick with what you know!

Handbags – Combine Fashion with comfort

Longchamp Medium Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote | Nordstrom This handbag is a popular choice I see often. It’s collapsable and great for travel. The nylon material lasts a long time, making the $140 cost worth it. If you’re interested in a handbag, this option will definitely last years. Women’s Travel Tote: Comfy and Convenient Weekend Tote Bag– BAGSMART This tote addresses the bang for your buck concern with ease. This $34.99 tote comes in super cute colors, has great reviews, and has great internal organization. Definitely check out this brand for some comfy and cheap choices! Driftwood Rug Tote Bag | Free People This is a classic UCSB style bag. At $98, the colorful knit style is a bit pricey, but like most, it’s versatile. It’s perfect for beach or for class! I’m a real sucker for patterns and this one caught my eye so I had to include it! Leather-Handle Katahdin Boat and Tote | Bags & Totes at L.L.Bean (llbean.com) The Boat and Tote leather handles remind me of Longchamp, but the material certainly doubles as a beach bag. The medium size is around $89 and has plenty of good reviews. The classic color options make this a staple piece!

Overall, I would consider multiple factors before choosing a bag. Do you prefer a backpack or a handbag? What will you use more frequently? Can it double as a beach bag or travel bag? Think about the occasions you’ll need it for and the features that are most important to you. Make a list of all the things you want in a bag, such as comfort, durability, storage options, and style. Then decide on the best option for you.

Remember to consider your lifestyle and how the bag will fit into your daily routine. Taking the time to evaluate your needs and preferences will ensure you choose a bag that perfectly suits your requirements.