When first moving to Isla Vista, I noticed that it was home to many great food establishments, and the options were endless — cute cafes with good coffee, healthy lunch options, and obviously the perfect food for after a night out. However, I felt that IV was lacking in one particular category — I could never find a damn good sandwich. That was, until I was introduced to Fridays IV. Towards the end of fall quarter I had heard some rumblings about an amazing sandwich place, and I knew I had to give it a try!

Fridays IV has an intriguing business model: a new sandwich drop every Monday, and pick up for your sandwich on Friday. I thought this was genius, so of course I had to try one! I ordered Drop #6: “The Breakfast Sando” by clicking the google form in their bio and venmoed for my sandwich. That Friday, I picked it up in their apartment, where they cook and assemble everything and gave my sandwich a try. I can say this was a DAMN. GOOD. SANDWICH. Seriously, it was one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had!

I immediately wanted to know more about the business as it left me asking why I didn’t think of such an amazing idea myself. I sat down with Joe and Adam, founders of Fridays IV and seniors at UCSB, to talk to them about how they got this entire operation started. The two met in high school and have always loved to cook for family and friends. Adam explained that many of their friends told them that their food was good enough to pay for it, and I can certainly agree!

I really enjoy how many elements there were to each sandwich I have tried. The flavors always pair perfectly together and having a side such as fries or tater tots is always a great addition to the meal. Especially as a freshman who lives in a dorm and has limited access to cooking my own food, it is nice to treat myself to a comforting, well-balanced lunch every Friday. I look forward to the end of the week, when I can take a nice walk into IV and pick up my amazing sandwich.

The concept of a new sandwich every week can leave you excited for what’s to come next. Joe and Adam explained that their business model of dropping the “sando” on Monday and having customers pick up on Fridays not only is a convenience thing for them, as they need time to buy ingredients and prep items in their apartment, but they also agreed that dropping on Monday builda anticipation for their loyal Friday’s customers — and any new customers as well.

Obviously I was curious as to what the future of Fridays IV holds. It has only been a couple months since they have started, and the business has already gained so many supporters so quickly — I can only see them going up from here! Adam explained that they are definitely going to keep making sandwiches, but are also going to explore ideas that involve sit-down dinners or a 3-course meal for a select group of people who sign up. It’s still in the works, but it’s nice to look forward to more cooking from Joe and Adam, so stay tuned for more updates from them!

Every time Fridays drops a new sandwich, I am always surprised by the selection we get in sandwiches. Each sandwich they make is so different and never fails to impress. I was very curious as to what sandwich we will see in the next Fridays drop during spring quarter and so I pleaded with the Fridays guys to let me in on the secret and give me a hint as to what the next drop will be. Joe told me that many people raved about their steak sandwich, from Drop #2, however, a much smaller audience knew about Fridays IV as it was only their second week in business so… it sounds like we might be getting a little taste of a fan favorite in the next couple of weeks — and you know I will be the first to order.

Fridays IV gets a 10/10 from me. I have never been disappointed by anything I have purchased from them. The flavor and the portion sizes always exceed my expectations and I could not recommend it more! If you have the chance, take a look at their Instagram @fridays.iv and give them a follow to stay updated with their drops. Most importantly, be mindful and take the time to support small businesses!

Whether you decide to purchase from Fridays IV or not, I hope everyone has an amazing Friday… but you know where I’ll be!