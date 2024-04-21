Advice On How To Get A Job Post-Grad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that getting a job post-grad is hard, but there are a few important things that will help you to nail your job or launch you on the path toward opportunities post-grad. The best thing you can do to set yourself up for success is networking. Companies are more likely to hire you if you know someone there or get referred by someone working there. Provision Group found that 70% of jobs are not even posted publicly and up to 80% of jobs are filled through their networks (2022).

So, if you know someone in an industry you’re interested in, set up an informational interview where you ask ten or so questions about their profession. If you do not know anyone personally, look up the company that you want to work for and message them through Linked In. Informational interviews can take place on Zoom, a phone call, or in person at the company or in a neutral site such as a coffee shop. Such conversations will help you learn more about the position and company as well as provide the opportunity to learn more about the hiring process and requirements.

In addition to informational interviews, utilize career opportunities at your school. UCSB is having a Spring Job and Internship Fair on Thursday, April 18th from 10 am-2 PM in the Thunderdome. There will be companies looking to hire eager UCSB students on-site! If there are networking opportunities through your major, go to those as well. I know that UCSB is having its Communication Career Day on April 20th from 1-3:30. I went last year and was able to talk to professionals about their careers.

If you go to a career fair whether at your school or outside of school, dress up and bring multiple copies of your resume. Make sure there are no typos and that it is all up to date. There are multiple AI-generated websites that can help you with your resume too such as Kickresume. Also, make sure that you have a LinkedIn that is professional. I went to two UCSB career fairs and had multiple interviews after that, because I asked questions about the company and smiled. Moreover, make sure to get their business card and follow them on LinkedIn.

After looking at your school opportunities, look at clubs and sorority options. For example, UCSB offers Greek Interconnect, which is another amazing opportunity to get yourself in front of the right people in the fall quarter. This is only offered for people in Greek life, but is a great perk for being a part of Greek life. There are so many club opportunities to network as well such as Women in Business. They do quarterly panels and events involving professionals. I joined Greek life later in my college journey but I wish I had known about the amazing career growth opportunities sooner.

Once you arrive at the interview, there are several things you can do to ensure you are granted an additional interview or position. Make sure you arrive at least 10 minutes early. This is enough time to show you are prepared but also not a burden. Be prepared to enter right away have a hard handshake and a smile. Start the small talk off with questions such as, “How has your week been?” This can lead to more conversation and questions. Be engaged beyond just the interview questions.

In preparation for the interview, spend some time looking up potential questions that the company may ask. Glassdoor is a great place to research the questions a company typically asks. Make sure you go on their website and know their mission statement, what the job you are interviewing does, and anything important about their company in the news to bring up in the interview. Additionally, come prepared with 3-5 questions for you to ask if there is more time at the end. Great questions consist of, “What is the best part of the job? “What will be the most challenging?” “What platforms will I be expected to use?” “What metrics will I measure on?” “What do you like most about working for this company?” After these questions make sure you end the interview with a great closing. A good closing is characterized by comments pertaining to how grateful you are for their time and how much you want to work for the company.

Remember to treat everyone in the building the same as they are all an important part of the hiring process. Finally, do not ask about the salary until they bring it up. Once you get home, you can send a LinkedIn thank you. This will leave an impact. Overall, be confident and prepared, and you will excel!