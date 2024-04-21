7 Reasons To Choose UCSB

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So you’ve been admitted to UCSB, now what? First of all, congratulations! You’ve made it through the bulk of the college admissions process. All that remains is the long-awaited decision: Which school will you choose?

Choosing UCSB was hands-down the best decision I’ve ever made. To help you make a more informed decision, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite (non-academic) aspects of this beautiful campus.

The beach as free therapy

This one is a no-brainer! UCSB can’t get enough hype about how amazing its location is because it’s truly the best. Growing up in Orange County, I’ve never been a stranger to the beach. But the past two years of living in Isla Vista have deepened my appreciation for it so much. I make an effort to watch as many beach sunsets as possible because they bring me back to the present. Not many people can say they have an ocean view from their room, but this is a very possible reality for students at UCSB.

Everyone is in a good mood

One of my favorite aspects of UCSB is the people. There must be something in the air, or maybe it’s just the sunny sky, but I’ve met the friendliest and happiest people while going to school here. We are who we surround ourselves with, so surrounding yourself with these types of people definitely can’t be a bad thing.

Basketball games!

UCSB makes up for its lack of a football team by bringing the energy to basketball games! The student section is always a good time, often featuring a crowd surfer on a foam board. Last year, the men’s team even brought home the title of Big West Champions, earning themselves a spot in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Go Gauchos!

Endless outdoor adventures

Take a walk around Isla Vista, and you will see all sorts of outdoor activities. From surfing at our on-campus point break Campus Point to slacklining between palm trees, there is always something to do. My personal favorite activity is polar plunging in the ocean. After a long day of studying, it always reminds me how much I love this school and how grateful I am to go here.

Charlotte Reader / Her Campus

Vibrant downtown culture

While Isla Vista has more of a small-town vibe, downtown Santa Barbara provides a contrast with its lively film and food scene. State Street is known for its amazing restaurants; my personal favorites are Arigato Sushi, Tre Lune, and Zaytoon. In addition, the Funk Zone district features unique breweries, local boutiques, and art galleries. Santa Barbara also hosts one of the more noteworthy film festivals in the country every year at its amazing theaters. I can’t get over the charm of downtown SB; it is simply one of a kind.

Lots of nearby getaways

Santa Barbara is nestled neatly in between lots of popular travel destinations. For example, Solvang, Big Sur, Ojai, Malibu, and Big Bear are all within driving distance, providing UCSB students with a plethora of options for the perfect weekend getaway. Camping in Big Sur is currently at the top of my bucket list!

So many fun clubs and ways to get involved

Finally, UCSB is very diverse in its interests. There are so many ways to get involved and meet like-minded people. Whatever your passions are, there is likely a club or organization centered around them. Whether it’s promoting sustainability with Greeks Go Green, sharing your love for style with Fashion Club, or fostering your joy of writing with Her Campus, there are truly so many amazing opportunities.

I hope this information helps bring clarity to the difficult decision that awaits you. And whatever school you decide, I hope you find the same love and appreciation that I have.