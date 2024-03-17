10 Reasons Why You Should Watch K-Dramas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Do you often catch yourself scrolling through streaming platforms and not being able to find anything that sparks your interest? I’ve got you covered. Let me introduce you to the world of Korean drama TV shows, or K-dramas, which are shows that will keep your heart aching, your eyes bawling, and your mind spinning. In recent years, K-dramas have taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with their unique blend of captivating stories, relatable characters, and stunning visuals. The Netflix Original series, Squid Game, is one testimony to K-drama’s powerful influence.

Now, let’s not waste any more time. Here are 10 reasons to hit PLAY on your first K-drama (stick around for some curated recommendations throughout the article)!

1. New Learning Opportunity

It is always exciting to learn a new language and culture. The Korean entertainment industry is a master at showcasing the nation’s culture, traditions, and language. As you watch episode after episode of different stories, you will gain insights into the daily lives, food, fashion, and norms within Korean society. Even better is that there are almost no episodes that don’t feature food: Korean BBQ, traditional Korean meals (with assorted side dishes), Kimbap (Korean sushi), and Tteok-bokki… Just the thought of all their food makes me hungry!

2. Binge-Watching Bliss

Unlike many Western shows, K-dramas typically have concise one-season formats, ranging from 12 to 16 episodes. These bite-sized stories allow for a focused narrative arc, keeping you engaged without the commitment of multi-season sagas, where the producers are clearly just adding random plots for the sake of dragging it on.

The Netflix show All of Us Are Dead features a standard 12 episodes and follows a group of high school students fighting for survival amidst a zombie apocalypse.

3. A Buffet of Different Genres

One of my absolute favorite traits about Korean drama series is that there are an eclectic mix of genres for you to pick and choose from. From heart-fluttering romances and thrilling historical time-travels, to mind-bending social dramas and hilarious comedies, it’s guaranteed that you will never get bored with K-dramas. There are also shows that are one-of-a-kind. The famous series Squid Game tells the story of a fictional survival show, which is something that the world had never seen before.

The iconic Crash Landing On You relies mainly on the special political and geographic situation between North and South Korea. This fictional show focuses on the romance between a South Korean woman who crash landed near a North Korean man.

One of my personal favorites, Extraordinary You, is also one-of-a-kind. The show is set in a manga world, in which each of the characters slowly starts gaining consciousness and faces significant ending-altering decisions in their manga world.

Additionally, the Netflix show Start-Up depicts the modern wave of innovative technological groups whose creations are revolutionizing our world.

4. Slow Burn Romance

One prominent issue I have with many Western romantic drama series, especially American series, is that the romance usually moves at an abnormal speed. Critics, such as one in Deseret News, seem to agree and express their opinions on the high level of explicit scenes that don’t really contribute to the plot of the story. If you feel the same way, then I have good news for you. Romance K-dramas are renowned for their “slow-burn” romance plot lines.

What exactly does that mean, you might wonder. Well, let me outline it for you: for a standard 16 episode show, you will be smirking in episode 6 because the main characters finally confessed, beaming with a big smile in episode 10 because they went on their first date, shrieking with joy in episode 12 because they finally held hands! The slow progression is supplemented by all the contributing side plots and character developments, making sure that there is no single dull moment.

When we talk about romantic K-dramas, the most iconic show has got to be The Descendants of The Sun. A military surgeon and a soldier navigate the complexities of love and duty as their paths intertwine in war-torn countries and at home. This 16-episodes series will bring you heartaches but also happy, fuzzy feelings.

5. Characters with Layers

Unlike one-dimensional archetypes, K-drama characters are multifaceted individuals with complex emotions, desires, and struggles — even some of the most irrelevant side characters who only show up in one episode. This depth allows you to connect with them on a deeper level, feeling their joys and sorrows as they navigate through the ups and downs of life.

The SBS show, While You Were Sleeping, focuses on two characters who predict the future in their dreams. One character is a lawyer, and the other a journalist. Many side characters are also introduced in the show, all with motivations and purposes.

6. Emotional Intelligence and Communication

K-dramas often emphasize the importance of emotional awareness and healthy communication. You’ll witness characters expressing their feelings openly and resolving conflicts through meaningful dialogue. Mental health is also a popular topic in these shows, and producers make sure to address these ideas in a considerate manner.

The main male characters on the shows often demonstrate emotional vulnerability, making them a refreshing departure from some stereotypical portrayals of masculinity so commonly found in Western media. It is not rare to see men cry on K-drama shows, and for good reason. This unique addition of vulnerability to masculine characters makes them so much more relatable.

I was especially impressed by the new Netflix show, Doctor Slump, in which two doctors face their personal struggles. Their exchanges and conversations are some of the most emotionally intelligent interactions I have ever seen on television.

7. The Power of Storytelling

If you’re a big Swiftie, what I am about to tell you will be music to your ears. K-dramas’ implementation of “Easter eggs” is on a whole different level. Because of its concise format, every plot detail and prop choice are intentional. The scriptwriters evidently put so much time and effort into researching the topic of the show, making sure that the information is all accurate and realistic. They also excel at crafting compelling characters to create emotional connections and narratives that weave together humor, romance, and drama seamlessly.

One K-drama that clearly went in depth with their research is Netflix’s show, Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The show focuses on an attorney who is on the autism spectrum. With her medical condition, she is able to retain information after just one glance, and the series showcases her unique perspective on the world and attempts to forge personal connections. The show depicts autism in such a humane and graceful way that you can’t help but appreciate all the research that went into creating the story.

8. Immaculate Original Soundtracks (OSTs)

Some of the K-dramas’ soundtracks will literally stop you in your tracks. Featuring many famous Korean Pop (K-pop) music artists, the songs will immediately connect you to the storyline of the story after hearing them all throughout the show. My all-time favorite OST has to be the soundtrack of Netflix’s show Nevertheless.

Playlist from JTBC’s Nevertheless, via Spotify

9. Fashion Inspirations and Beauty Trends

K-dramas are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration, showcasing all the East Asian trendy styles. You will surely find yourself taking notes for your next wardrobe update. Additionally, Korean Beauty is also famous for its skin care products. What are better ways to explore products other than watching the characters using them?

One show that really showcases K-Beauty products is the show, True Beauty, which tells the story of a girl who uses makeup to cover up her real face and battles life’s obstacles.

10. A Feast for the Eyes

If you have seen Little Women (2019), Pride and Prejudice (2005), or any of the many other cinematographic masterpieces, you will understand just how important aesthetics are to storytelling. It isn’t true that all K-dramas are masterpieces, but overall they have set themselves to such a high standard that all of the shows are just able to effortlessly produce some of the most stunning shots. One recommendation would be the show, The King: Eternal Monarch, a story surrounding a historical monarch’s time-travel journey.

So, now is the time to open your mind to this new world of entertainment. Grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be enchanted by the magical world of Korean dramas.