Your 2024 Coachella Performer Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ever wondered which 2024 Coachella performer vibes with your zodiac sign? Well, I definitely do. As someone who unfortunately didn’t get to experience this absolutely iconic festival in-person, I primarily got my festival fix through live-streamed performances and clips on Tiktok. So, if you’re like me and want more Coachella connection, buckle up because we’re about to dive into a cosmic adventure like no other. With Coachella serving up some unforgettable performances this year (Lana del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan… the list goes on!), we’re here to sprinkle a little celestial magic on your festival experience, no matter if it was in the desert or on your living room couch. So, whether you’re a fiery Aries or a free-spirited Gemini, get ready to rock out with your zodiac as we match you with your perfect Coachella counterpart.

ARIES – GRimes

Despite some technological difficulties during Grimes’ performance, Grimes still stuck it out and killed her DJ set — making it the perfect match for Aries. Full of confidence and independence, Grimes kept the audience absolutely bumping regardless of her struggles. She even supplemented her own beats with her own screams of frustration. Need I say more, Aries? @soedzo #coachella #tylerthecreator #fyp #coachella2024 ♬ original sound – edżo

Taurus – tyler the creator

gemini – john summit

Brimming with dynamic vibes, John Summit’s ability to warm up the crowd at Coachella is synonymous with a Gemini’s ability to warm up to anyone. As he takes control of the dance floor with his magnetic presence and brilliant mixes, audience members can’t help but connect with each other as they mosh to his magnificent beat drops. Rest assured, after seeing this electrifying DJ set, you’ll witness Gemini energy in his lively stage persona. @sweetgelatine Olivia and Gwen devoured this 😭 #oliviarodrigo #gwenstefani #nodoubt #coachella #fyp ♬ original sound – gelatine

cancer – No Doubt & Olivia rodrigo

This year’s No Doubt throwback combined with the Olivia Rodrigo appearance is every Cancer’s dream! Considering that I can guarantee the majority of Cancers have already screamed their hearts out to Olivia Rodrigo’s break-up songs, I can only imagine how they reacted when they got to experience No Doubt’s “Just a Girl”. Full of emotion and vulnerability, this set provides Cancers with the safe space they’ve been looking for (because Lord knows they need it). @julesmusiccorner1 WOW 💪🏼💪🏼 #dojacat #demons #coachella #performance ♬ original sound – Jules’ Music Corner ☺️

leo – doja cat

And, of course, you can’t forget the star of the show, Doja Cat! Much like Leo, Doja Cat does the absolute most when it comes to capturing the audience’s attention– whether that be wearing a suit made of hair or performing in a huge pile of mud. You can always rely on her to keep you interested and engaged with her dramatics. Sound familiar, Leo? @rocklvltd Raye- Escapism, Coachella 2024 #raye #escapism #coachella2024 #coachella #festiveseason #festival ♬ original sound – Rock LV

virgo – raye

As Raye commanded the stage with her electrifying presence, Virgos couldn’t help but be drawn to her entrancing appearance and authentic performance. With an exacting attention to detail and the magnetic allure typical of Virgos, it’s hard to envision Raye’s performance not striking a chord with this astrological sign. Rest assured, after experiencing this feast-for-the-ears, you’ll find every Virgo completely enthralled. @katiebalcom13 oh she is so pop princess !!! #sabrinacarpenter #nonsense #nonsenseoutro #coachella @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina ♬ original sound – Katie Balcom

Libra – sabrina carpenter

scorpio – chappell roan

sagittarius – lil uzi vert

Much like every Sagittarius you know, Lil Uzi Vert is one of the few performers who can keep you smiling through the intense desert heat. Free-spirited and fun, Lil Uzi is the perfect match for this sign. Being one of the most experimental rap artists out there, the adventure that accompanies this stage set makes it the perfect choice for any Sagittarius. @bopclipss Ice Spice performing Deli at Coachella #coachella #fyp #tiktok #icespice ♬ original sound – bopclips

capricorn – ice spice

aquarius – renee rapp & kesha

Wanna talk about unconventional performances? How about Renee Rapp’s collab with guest star Kesha? Completely giving us girl-boss to the max, Renee Rapp and Kesha served some serious Aquarius energy when they dissed P. Diddy while singing “Tik Tok” by Kesha. Not to mention, Renee had one of the most unique set designs, utilizing two ginormous scissors as a backdrop. Need I say more? @hateinthemorning Lana Del Rey looks mesmerizing performing Summertime Saddness at Coachella @Lana Del Rey #coachella ♬ original sound – DVNNY IS AT COACHELLA

pisces – lana del rey & billie eilish