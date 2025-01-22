Why Romanticizing my Life Actually Works – and Why You Should Do It Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As I take a sip of my sugar-free vanilla iced latte while sitting in the lower level of Ackerman, it’s not just another mediocre espresso drink. It’s the best coffee I’ve ever had. The sweet, rich taste? A little reward for making it through a busy morning. When I sit on my favorite bench outside Powell library, laptop open and birds chirping around me, it’s not just a typical Thursday afternoon. It’s a moment to remind myself that I get to attend the #1 public university in the nation – a dream I worked so tirelessly to achieve.

That’s the power of romanticizing your life.

The art of romanticizing, as perfectly described by my favorite YouTuber of all time, Steph Bohrer, is about finding magic in even the most small, mundane parts of your day. Instead of begrudgingly taking my daily trek to class, annoyed by how far I have to walk (because tell me why I’m walking 30 minutes), I focus on the beauty of campus, the hum of life around me, and the fact that I get to walk in a place I never imagined I would call home. Romanticizing isn’t about perfection – it’s about perspective.

And no, romanticizing your life does not (and should not!) mean you have to embrace any kind of toxic positivity. It’s not about pretending every day is a Pinterest board or denying the reality of the bad days. It’s about noticing and savoring the little joys that are often overlooked. It’s remembering that life isn’t just about the big milestones, but also about all the simple pleasures that make up the in-between moments.

Since working to adopt this mindset, I’ve found myself feeling a lot happier and more content. Here are some easy ways you can get started too.

For one, try to turn your routines into fun, memorable moments. Your morning coffee or matcha? Make it an event. Use your favorite mug, do some daily affirmations while it brews, and truly savor the first sip. Find joy in the simple repetitions of each day. When I hop into bed for the night and say goodnight to my roommates, I relish in the fact that I get to live with my best friends and that every night feels like a sleepover. How awesome is that?

Also, take pictures! They’re not just for social media, but for yourself. They’re souvenirs of a life well-lived, even in the mundane. Take a post-gym picture to celebrate a successful workout. Take a photo of your yummy acai bowl before digging in. I even started doing a one-second-every-day video, which I did for all of 2024, that documented my whole year in a compilation of short clips. It’s so fun to look back and see not only what I accomplished, but all the joyful little moments that made up my year.

And don’t forget to romanticize the hard work, too. Remember the late nights you’ve spent studying, the endless readings and essays, and the effort that brought you to where you are now. The climb isn’t always easy or pretty, but it’s worth admiring; the journey is just as important as the destination.

So the next time you find yourself doom scrolling and waiting for something “exciting” to happen (trust me, we’ve all been there), remember: as cheesy as it sounds, the beauty is already there. You just have to look for it.