This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

So I love fan fic. I will unironically and unabashedly open TikTok, search up “best dramione fics you have to read” and scroll through — even though, at this point, I’ve read most of the ones people post about. The thing is, though, despite fan fic being so incredibly popular (think of the millions of downloads every day and every hour on sites such as Archive of Our Own or Wattpad) fan fic is still thought of as less than, as something too dirty to be valued as real literature.

I disagree vehemently with this sentiment, and over the following brief paragraphs, I aim to convince you too why fan fics aren’t just smutty retellings or stories aimed at twelve-year-olds struggling to find their footing in this great big world (which is arguably a great reason to read fan fic, and most people’s experience with it). Rather, fan fics offer a world of possibilities for readers not done with a story when the last page turns; they offer redemption for characters who desperately deserve it, and most importantly, they provide the chance to readers fascinated by thought-up realities (fantastical or real-world based) to be creative and become involved in the media they love, whether by way of writing fics themselves or commenting as an author posts each chapter.

I first fell in love with fan fiction almost exactly a year ago, when I stumbled upon an Instagram Reel of someone asking something along the lines of: how can I tell people my favorite book is a book that isn’t even published but made me feel every emotion imaginable? Hooked, I immediately opened my browser, typed in the now-familiar website Archive of Our Own, and downloaded Manacled, written by ​​Senlinyu (which, fun fact, I later wrote a 24-page paper on analyzing the adaption of Draco Malfoy’s character from J.K. Rowling’s original text to Senlinyu’s interpretation).

Little did I know that this decision would launch me into a whole world of fan fiction, of which I’ve now read upwards of 35 (scary, I know). Manacled was only the beginning, and even though I’ve since read fics I prefer over it, including an adaptation of Manacled (Lapsarian by hellvwng, if you’re curious), it will always hold a special place in my heart as the entryway into this wondrous world. While at times my growing love for fan fic meant I spent more time reading at 3 AM and less time sleeping or I struggled to tell others what I was reading (many conversations of oh, you know, it’s not really a published work), I wouldn’t have it any other way. I truly believe those who haven’t discovered this world are missing out.

My go-to fan fic universe is (and probably always will be, though I never say never) dramione, which ships Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. While an unlikely pair in many ways, the hundreds upon hundreds of fan fics with the dramione tag truly demonstrate how loved this ship is, and I’m proud to be one of its fans. However, many other non-Dramione fics do exist that hold just as much influence and audience-interest, such as All the Young Dudes by MsKingBean89 or Peeta’s Games by igsyrace — which are also equally scintillating.

One of my favorite parts about fan fic is that, whether you’re reading or writing it, you have the opportunity to imagine an alternate universe based on a universe you presumably already know and love. Getting to actualize theories, relationships, or events that the original author/creator wasn’t able to explore is a simultaneous exploration of possibilities and active participation in creativity, which I believe our world desperately needs a bit more of. Additionally, because fan fic authors aren’t usually as famous as the original ones, as readers you’re able to be a apart of their process, commenting at each chapter’s publication (even years after a fic has been finished) or through their social media presences. One of my favorite moments was when I commented on ​​Senlinyu’s post and she commented back (which was, you know, insane).

I encourage any and all to try reading fan fic and actually to give it a genuine chance. Please don’t write it off as something unserious or frivolous because while some story themes resemble those characteristics, there are so many that actually tackle real-world problems, and more than a few have made me sob, laugh until I cry, and generally make my reading practice require a tissue box nearby. If you’re in need of recommendations, look no further than the the internet (or myself) and have yourself an incredible reading experience — free of charge and full of possibilities.

Some of my favorite dramione fan fics (in no particular order):

Lapsarian by hellvwng

Breathmints / Battle Scars by Onyx_and_Elm

Secrets and Masks by Emerald_Slytherin

Draco Malfoy and the Mortifying Ordeal of Being In Love by isthisselfcare

Isolation by bexchan

Carpathian by niffizle

Devil Doesn’t Bargain by starbucksofancientgreece

The Right Thing to Do, All The Wrong Things by LovesBitca8

The Auction by LovesBitca8