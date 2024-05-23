Where Was Addison Rae? 4 More Cameos I Would Have Loved To See in Charli XCX’s “360” Music Video

Charli XCX brought a new meaning to Mother’s Day when she dropped her music video for “360” on May 10. Much like Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” the video was absolutely STACKED with celeb cameos. From Rachel Sennott to Quenlin Blackwell to Alex Consani to Julia Fox to Emma Chamberlain to Chloë Sevigny, Charli assembled the chronically online Avengers.
Even though I’m completely satisfied with Charli’s angels, I thought it would be fun to dream up a few more additions. In no particular order, here are four cameos I would have loved to see in the “360” music video.
- Addison Rae
Okay, maybe there is a little bit of an order to this list. I was floored that Addison was nowhere to be seen in this video, especially because she was on the remix for “Von Dutch.” I think Addison would have made this video absolutely 2 die 4… but that’s probably just because she’s my 2024 it girl.
I unfortunately still can’t find any reason as to why Addison did not show face, but I feel fairly confident that she was probably invited. I’m just going to assume that Addison was supposed to be in the video but was in Miami.
- Troye Sivan
I was also shocked by the total lack of Troye Sivan. Charli and Troye are longtime friends and musical collaborators, and they are set to embark on the Sweat tour later this year. I kind of just assumed he would have at the very least poked his head in for a few seconds, but I was sadly mistaken.
I would have LOVED if Troye brought back his look from the “One Of Your Girls” video (with Ross Lynch as an accessory, of course). On the bright side, I’m like 99% sure a Charli X Troye music video collab is all but inevitable.
- Rina Sawayama
To all my fellow avid Charli-verse followers — I KNOW THEY ARE (allegedly) FEUDING. But I just absolutely adore “Beg For You” and need to see this duo back in action.
I think it would have been ICONIC if Charli and Rina reconciled in the “360” video à la Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video. I’m at the level of delusional where I genuinely believe these two pop princesses have already made up and we’ll get a Rina feature on Brat… but I’m preparing myself to be disappointed.
- Miranda Cosgrove
Don’t ask me why, but I really think miss iCarly would have worked PERFECTLY alongside the rest of the “360” gang. I just feel like her being there would have really added a certain je ne sais quoi. I also really want Alex Consani to make a TikTok with her.
Who did you want to see in the “360” music video? For now, I’ll just be counting down the days until I can stream Brat on June 7!