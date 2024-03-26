What You Should Major In Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

It’s acceptance season! With college acceptances coming out at wildfire-speed (congratulations, new Bruins!), it’s time to start planning out the next four years.

It can be hard to choose a course of study. People change a lot in four years, and chances are that you’ll change your mind about what field you want to go into after a few years of study. Why not fall back on our old reliable zodiac signs to guide us? Whether you’re unsure and need a helping hand, or you’re just curious, this list can give you some guidance.

Aries: Political Science

Everyone knows that you Aries love to debate and drive forward change in a very physical way. As an Aries myself, I know just how quick-witted and influential we can be. Studying Political Science is a perfect way to give into these natural talents.

Taurus: Biology

Tauruses are hard-working, stubborn, and dependable, AKA the exact kind of people who have the strength to go into medicine and other life sciences. Put that bull’s determination to use, you Tauruses might be the only ones with the strength to do so.

Gemini: Communications/Marketing

Gemini are multi-talented, so they should go into an industry that has lots of different paths and facets. As one of the most outgoing zodiac signs, marketing and communications are a great way to put your diverse interests and social nature to use.

Cancer: Psychology

Having a Cancer placement is a love-hate battle, I would know. But why not make use of that gentle, understanding nature of Cancers? By studying Psychology, you can not only better understand the minds of those around you, but you can also go into a field in which you can help other people manage their emotions.

Leo: Theatre

Leos may get a lot of hate for being dramatic, but where would we be without some entertainment? By studying Theatre, our lovely Leos can learn exactly how to be the most entertaining and dramatic they can be. Plus, we know you love the spotlight, so it’ll be perfect.

Virgo: Engineering

What other major could ever live up to the simultaneous inferiority and god complex that Virgos have? Through your hard-working nature and lack of self-respect, you’ll be a diamond in the coal field of the engineering industry.

Libra: Sociology

Libras are one of the most social zodiac signs, so studying sociology is a perfect route. Through this major, you can understand different social dynamics and how groups of people work. Given that most Libras have been unofficially studying this for their whole lives, this major is a perfect fit.

Scorpio: Art

As a water sign, Scorpios are very in-tune with their emotional and creative sides. And, as a Scorpio, they might be the only water sign with the determination to see a creative major through to graduation. Scorpios should go into something that makes them feel fulfilled, and what better place is there for that than art?

Sagittarius: Kinesthesiology

As a fire sign, Sagittariuses are quick-witted, smart, and athletic. Sports medicine (or something of the sort) is a great place for our Sagittariuses to go. With that active lifestyle and quick mind, this field of study is perfect for these fire signs.

Capricorn: Business/Finance

Capricorns are incredibly practical, with a mind on business and finance. Why not use those talents in your major? As an earth sign, Capricorns are incredibly down-to-earth, which gives them the determination that’s needed in order to make it in an increasingly-economic world.

Aquarius: English

Aquariuses are unique and individual, and I don’t know anyone with more of an individuality complex than our English majors (I’m in English, I’m allowed to say that). With an Aquarius’s unique determination and unparalleled creativity, English is the perfect path to follow.

Pisces: Architecture

Pisces, our last zodiac sign, are incredibly romantic and artistic. Architecture is a perfect path to embrace the uniqueness of this aspect of your personality. Architects are big dreamers, and they have to be in order to create the beautiful buildings that we see on our campuses. What’s a better place for our favorite fishies?

Choosing a major is a daunting task, but with a bit of guidance, you can find a field that you love. Good luck on your acceptances, and welcome to the family, new Bruins. We’re lucky to have you with us.