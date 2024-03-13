What I Wish I Knew Before Rushing a UCLA Sorority

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Having extended family in Texas, with cousins deeply involved in Greek life at Southern universities, I’ve always had mixed feelings about sororities. On one hand, I could see the impact it made on their lives: lasting friendships, growth in their sense of self, and another place to call home. However, I struggled to see myself fitting into a community like that. Unlike my white Southern cousins, I’m half-Filipino, born and raised with a gritty East-coast attitude. The only preppy thing I ever wore was my school uniform. Due to these factors, I doubted my suitability for the rush process and felt like I didn’t belong in a sorority.

Regardless of these predetermined feelings, I still decided to rush during my freshman fall at UCLA. I ended up joining a sorority (shoutout Kappa Alpha Theta), and, as cheesy as it sounds, I couldn’t imagine my time here without it. Some of my closest friends are in my sorority, I’ve gained important insights and skills, and it’s connected me to opportunities and people that will help me in life beyond college. So, take it from one ex-doubter to another: being in a sorority at UCLA is awesome, valuable, and endless amounts of fun.

However, I would have greatly appreciated some words of wisdom before embarking on the recruitment process, so here are things that I wish I knew before rushing a UCLA sorority:

What does the recruitment process actually look like? Most of the essential information you need is typically provided during orientation or in the weeks leading up to recruitment. The process generally follows this schedule: firstly, there’s an open house round where you visit all the houses and gain insight into each of them. Second, there’s a sisterhood round where you delve into the sense of community and sisterhood within the chapter. Third, there’s an impact round — a slightly more serious phase — where you visit up to four houses and learn about their philanthropy. Lastly, there’s the preference round where you visit up to two houses and gain a wholehearted understanding of the chapters. The recruitment process can feel really tiring at times, especially on the days where you visit a lot of the houses, so it’s important to prioritize rest during your breaks and after your day is over! Photo by Sam Lion from Pexels What are you looking to gain from being in a sorority? This was something that was talked about a lot during orientation and throughout the recruitment process: what are you looking for in a sorority? Are you seeking to expand your network, become involved with specific philanthropy, or find a sense of belonging? Before you embark on the recruitment process, reflect on your values. Let them serve as your guiding compass to decide what feels like the best fit for you. Photo by Cathryn Lavery from Unsplash What do you want people to know or remember about you? Rush is a lot of talking – you’ll probably spend at least 95% of your day in conversations. In light of this, consider if there is anything you want people to know or remember about you after your conversation. Do you have a specific passion, an interesting story, a unique talent, or something you deeply value that you’d like them to be aware of? Are there any questions you want to ask about the chapter that shed light on your own values? While many of these things come up naturally during your conversations, thinking about these points in advance can be helpful in keeping your conversations flowing. Photo by Keira Burton from Pexels HAVE CONFIDENCE! BE YOURSELF! These things go hand in hand for me. The recruitment process not only helped me gain confidence in my conversational skills — such as being an engaged and active listener, asking questions, and being friendly — but also contributed to a greater sense of comfort within myself. Additionally, there’s a lot of value in exuding confidence and taking pride in how you carry yourself. Even on days when I wasn’t feeling super confident, I made a conscious effort to enter every room as though I belonged there. This approach allowed me to be authentic in my conversations, rather than forcing anything or acting like someone I wasn’t. Ultimately, the goal is to find a place where you can be the most genuine version of yourself — a place that feels like home. Photo by RF Studio from Pexels Don’t take it too seriously If you think you said something weird during your conversation with someone, chances are they’re probably thinking the same thing about themselves. Although I think being in a sorority is a great opportunity, UCLA is such a broad and diverse campus that there’s a place for everyone. If you decide that being in a sorority isn’t for you during the recruitment process, that’s an absolutely valid decision. And if recruitment doesn’t turn out the way you hoped it would, that’s not the end of the world! You can consider doing COB (Continuous Open Bidding), joining other clubs, or choose to rush next year. Cassie Howard / Her Campus

All in all, being in a sorority has been a formative experience for me during my time at UCLA thus far, and I’m incredibly grateful for all that I’ve gained from it. I hope this information helps you decide whether or not you want to go through the recruitment process, too!