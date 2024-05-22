What I Love (and Hate) About Living On The Hill

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As this quarter comes to a close, so does my time living on the Hill at UCLA. I have to admit, my first instinct at this realization was relief. But ultimately the end of my days in the dorms is actually going to be bittersweet. Just like any living situation, it’s got its own unique pros and cons. So with the last two years under my belt, here are all the things I love – and hate – about living on the Hill:

Love: The food

Well, this feels obvious, but I really do think the thing I’ll miss most about the Hill will be the food. From waiting in the late night Flamin’ Hot Chicken line with my friends to Pinoy Night at Feast, it feels like the food at UCLA rarely disappoints. Hopefully I’ll be lucky enough to get swiped in by my friends next year.

Hate: the lighting

This is a really oddly specific issue, but WHY is it one giant, cool toned light in the dorms??? It’s really an all-or-nothing kind of vibe of blinding light or total darkness, which really stops you from feeling cozy. I bought a lamp freshman year and it ended up being the perfect in-between for right before we all went to bed.

Love: The Study Spots

Maybe this is controversial, but I’ll study on the Hill over the libraries on campus anyday. There are so many good, cozy places to study that make me feel like I can lock in! The Study at Hedrick is a personal favorite, but I do also love the Olympic study lounges.

Hate: The Walking

If I never had to walk up the Hill again, it would be a blessing. Coming from someone who lived at both Hedrick and Rieber, I can attest that it never truly feels easy going up all those stairs. Nothing is worse than going through a long, grueling day of classes and then realizing you still have to do the entire walk back before finally getting to relax.

Ultimately, I think that living on the Hill is essential to having a truly authentic UCLA experience. Even if it isn’t all perfect, what dorm is? While sometimes it was definitely heinous, I think it built character and I will (mostly) look back on my time in the dorms with fond memories. I’ve never experienced UCLA as someone who DOESN’T live on the Hill, so I can’t wait to see what that’s like. And next year, if anyone ever wants to swipe me into Feast… I wouldn’t be opposed.