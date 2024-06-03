What Chappell Roan Look You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

What better way to celebrate Pride Month is there than to see which Chappell Roan outfit best captures the essence of your zodiac sign? From fiery Aries to dreamy Pisces, discover the Super Graphic Ultra Modern wardrobe choice that best resonates with your astrological identity.

Aries – football player chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Being the bold and competitive individuals they are, Aries perfectly matches the #1 draft pick energy that Chappell Roan served us with this look. The bedazzled shoulder pads and sparkly eye black are perfect accessories for any Aries looking to highlight their strength and determination.

Taurus – “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Artistic by nature, any Taurus can connect to this unconventional and extravagant look created for Chappell’s single “Good Luck, Babe!”. With elements of luxury through the lavish costuming and fun prosthetics that keep things not-so-serious, this look would complement any down-to-earth Taurus.

gemini – regina george chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Gemini’s playful and social nature is perfectly captured by Chappell Roan’s Halloween Regina George-inspired look. Chappell masterfully manages to shape-shift into this iconic character within pop culture, reflecting the duality and adaptability that Geminis are known for.

cancer – “naked in manhattan” chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Any Chappell Roan fan knows that the song “Naked In Manhattan” is completely driven by the strength of its emotion. Fittingly, sensitive and intuitive Cancer will find a kindred spirit in this look, where Chappell’s sparkly, feathered outfit exudes a certain glamour and vulnerability.

leo – businesswoman chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) The second Chappell Roan walked out onto the Coachella stage with a briefcase, it was all eyes on her. No wonder this bold and demanding look pairs so well with Leos, known for their confidence and dramaticism. The second they read “EAT ME” on Chappell’s latex top, Leos were already searching the internet for a dupe to wear on their next night out.

virgo – camoflage chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Practical and detail-oriented Virgos will appreciate Chappell’s functional yet stylish “Midwest Princess” themed camouflage look. Not only is this look painfully underrated (much like Virgos themselves), but the subtle and intricate makeup look alongside the uniform color palette mirrors Virgo’s meticulous nature and love for order.

libra – Colbert late show chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) I mean, she’s literally dressed in a romantic corset with cherry-red lips while seated on a big heart in the clouds. Need I say more? This picturesque outfit Chappell wore to perform on the Colbert Late Show would make any Libra fall in love due to their inherent charm and flirtatiousness.

scorpio – “my kink is karma” chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) From the horns to the heart pasties, this look is perfect for any sultry and mysterious Scorpio. Oftentimes, Scorpios get a bad wrap for their jealous and magnetic qualities, but this look reminds Scorpios everywhere that leaning into your darker side can be so very rewarding (and not to mention jaw-droppingly beautiful).

sagittarius – “red wine supernova” chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Not only does Chappell’s “Red Wine Supernova” sexy magician look give her fans absolute life, but it also speaks to the passionate and rebellious Sagittarius on a completely different level. Much like this sign, Chappell’s presence demands your attention and refuses to take no for an answer.

capricorn – npr tiny desk chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Although Chappell’s NPR Tiny Desk look is one of her most famous, the concept behind it remains grounded in high-femme campy couture, something she is constantly referencing throughout her career. This stripped-down acapella performance look gives an authentic energy that perfectly matches the hardworking and practical Capricorn.

aquarius – butterfly chappell roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) Completely out-of-the-ordinary and unexpected, Chappell’s Coachella butterfly look broke necks, making it the perfect match for the innovative and unique Aquarius. The experimental bright pink makeup and larger-than-life butterfly wings are unconventional and forward-thinking, reflecting Aquarius’ love for originality and visionary ideas.

pisces – mermaid chappell roan