This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Trader Joe’s has some of the best seasonal products. Whether for fall, winter, spring, or summer, they always bring amazing products that many have come to appreciate. This spring, there are many items that are debuting and others that you may have seen before. This article will go over a few items that you should look out for on your next Trader Joe’s run!

Milk Chocolate Covered Honeycomb Candy If you like chocolate and honey this is a great dessert option for you! Honeycomb is sweet and crunchy, which contrasts nicely with the chocolate. Although most people wouldn’t think to mix these, they are a great combination! Not to mention the square shape is great for snacking. Meyer Lemon Cake Mix with Lemon Icing This cake is a great addition to your Spring dinner. The label is pretty straightforward with the directions which is great, but I recommend milk instead of water. There is also a packet that can be made into frosting that comes with it, and it was really good. It was a big hit when I made it for dinner with my friends and was completely gone by the end of the night! Lemon Flower Cookies These cookies are super cute. The first thing I noticed at the store was the adorable shape and the lemon theme. Trader Joe’s is going all out with the lemon this Spring, but I’m not mad about it. These were pretty good; however, if you’re debating between these and the cake, I would go for the cake. Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix Pancakes and waffles are always great but the ube makes it a little different in the best way. Not to mention the mochi aspect which makes these the perfect amount of chewy. If you’re looking for something new (and gluten free), you should try these for your next breakfast or late night snack.

I think everyone should take a trip to Trader Joe’s and check out the new products they have. I am always impressed at the creativity they put into what they produce. All of the fruit treats this year are particularly great, and I highly recommend everything on this list!