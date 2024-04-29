To Binge or Not to Binge? Weighing the Pros and Cons of ‘Fallout’

As the credits rolled on the final episode of Season 1 of Fallout, I found myself surprised, to say the least. Now, if you know me, you know that I typically approach adaptations relying solely on pre-existing intellectual property with a healthy dose of skepticism. Yet, against my reservations, I took a leap of faith and embarked on an impromptu binge-watching marathon of the entire Fallout series (all in one day, I might add). With the recent release of Fallout, I’m eager to share my thoughts and provide viewers with some insight. After all, in a world overflowing with countless hours of content, who has the time to commit to a show that falls short of expectations? So, let’s cut to the chase. Here are some important factors surrounding this post-apocalyptic saga that may influence you when deciding whether or not this series is worthy of your precious binge-watching hours.
PROS
- The integration of ‘fallout’ lore
-
If you are a big fan of the Fallout video game, this show will not disappoint. Although fans are usually disappointed by adaptations of their favorite book or video game, there is so much to appreciate in this series’ faithful adaptation of the franchise’s rich lore. From iconic locations with intricate set design that drop you right in the heart of the Wasteland to unbelievably detailed costuming and special effects, the showrunner’s meticulous attention to detail ensures a captivating immersion into the post-apocalyptic world. Even more, each reference to the series’ lore is masterfully intertwined within the individual storylines, allowing the series to build an authentic and immersive world for viewers.
- engaging and interactive storylines
-
One of the series’ standout features is its ability to craft interactive storylines that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. From morally complex decision-making to unexpected plot twists and cliff-hangers, Fallout manages to make their characters reunite and separate at just the right moments (which is very hard to do). Considering all of the opposing forces at play (like the Vault Dwellers, Moldaver’s tribe, and the Ghoul), each character journey intertwines in an impactful manner, allowing the story to grow bigger and fostering a sense of investment in the characters’ fates.
- Thoughtful casting decisions
-
The casting choices in Fallout, especially Ella Purnell’s role as Lucy and Walton Goggins’ role as Cooper Howard (aka The Ghoul), are a testament to the brilliant behind-the-scenes decision-making skills that make this show successful. Each actor brings a unique blend of charisma and depth to their respective roles, ensuring that they resonate with audiences on a visceral level (and keep making TikTok edits for months to come). While I expected acting veteran Goggins to absolutely kill his role as the lone ghoul (which he did), Purnell’s portrayal of Lucy introduces an extremely interesting dynamic between the two that proves to be a highly compelling exploration of humanity in the aftermath of catastrophe.
CONS
- constant music sequences
-
While the soundtrack of Fallout undoubtedly adds atmosphere and mood to the 1950’s aesthetic, the frequent use of slow-motion music sequences can sometimes feel excessive and distracting. Considering how frequently they occurred, these sequences detract from the narrative flow, disrupting the immersion and pulling focus away from the characters. Although they’re a very fun tactic to enhance certain action scenes, a more judicious approach to incorporating music could prevent it from feeling overly stylized. But, hey, if you like vintage music, this might be right up your alley!
- acting takes a backseat to plot
-
Despite the strengths of its storytelling, Fallout occasionally suffers from moments where the emphasis on plot advancement comes at the expense of character development and nuanced performances. When I saw that Moisés Arias was cast as Lucy’s brother, Norm, I was hopeful that the showrunners would grant his character an interesting arc to enhance his career. However, his storyline remained heavily rooted in action-filled discoveries that pushed the plot forward, leaving me craving deeper insights into his character’s motivations and stakes. On the other hand, considering that this show has been approved for a second season, viewers may still have an opportunity to get to know his character more deeply as the story progresses.
In conclusion, if I had to rate Fallout on a scale from 1 to 10 with ten being Emmy-winning television, I would grant it a healthy 7.5. This show successfully translates the beloved video game franchise onto the screen with immersive world-building, engaging plotlines, and standout performances, despite occasional drawbacks like overused music sequences and underdeveloped characters. Yet, it holds promise for deeper exploration in future seasons. For fans of the franchise or those craving a new post-apocalyptic drama, Fallout offers a binge-worthy watch worth embarking on.