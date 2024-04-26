This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that LGBTQIA+ literature has a strong hold on me, and it isn’t letting go anytime soon. I love finding stories that I can relate to, and books featuring queer characters are no exception. I’ve found that these stories are powerful forms of representation and endlessly entertaining.

But, whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or not, it can be hard to know where to start with queer literature. After all, there’s so much great content that you can get a little lost. But don’t worry, I’m here to help guide you. Without further ado, this is what LGBTQIA+ book you should read based on your zodiac sign:

What’s more Aries than a queer enemies to lovers with a long-game revenge plot? This book is fast, exciting, and spicy enough for our favorite fire signs.

One Last Stop features a love story about overcoming the supernatural through the force of the love between two women who were never supposed to meet in the first place. Don’t try to tell me that that isn’t some Taurus-ass shit.

The narrative foil and almost mirrored relationship that Red and Blue have in this novella depicts the complexity, duality, and dynamism that Geminis embody in their day-to-day lives.

Every Cancer I know is a softie who just needs to sit back and enjoy some fluff. So, take the fluffiest queer piece of literature that I know: Heartstopper.

A story about 60s Hollywood, seven marriages, and the endless debate between love and fame? Sounds like a perfect story for all of you Leos out there.

Something about the combination of academic rivals to lovers and the mystery of the first half of the story reminds me of every Virgo that I’ve ever met. So, I Kissed Shara Wheeler is definitely for you all.

Yes, I know I’ve included a lot of Casey McQuinston on this list (you can’t blame me, I love their books). This famous Booktok enemies to lovers story between the Prince of England and the First Son of the USA is exactly the kind of thing Libras eat up.

Scorpios are kind of brutal and also the most angsty people I know, which means they have to read the most angsty, heartbreaking book I know. Good luck with this one, guys.

I don’t know why, but something about forbidden sapphic love in the midst of the Red Scare seems very Sagittarius to me. This is a deep, important story, but it’s still exciting enough that it’s something that you fire signs would enjoy.

The combination of the most heart-wrenching depiction of internalized homophobia I’ve ever red combined with religious trauma is something that I think is well-suited for our lovely Capricorns.

The Song of Achilles is heartbreaking, beautiful, and just quirky enough to be a good fit for you Aquarians. Greek mythology is something that’s present in all zodiac signs, but I think it suits Aquarius particularly well.

Would this really be a book recommendation list without a plug of my own book? Pisces want an emotional and romantic story, and The World Above the Waves is just that. Plus, y’all are fish, so…