The Good And The Bad of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Revival

After a five-year hiatus following a wave of criticism for its lack of inclusivity and mounting controversies within the brand, the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a bold return in 2024, sparking buzz among fans and critics alike. For those of us who grew up watching the OG Angels walk—mesmerized by the dazzling wings, iconic models and musical runway moments—the show was more than just a fashion event; it was a yearly pop culture milestone. The return show aimed to reinvent the brand’s image, focusing on a more inclusive and body-positive approach, a stark contrast from the traditional hyper-glam “Angel” aesthetic that once defined it. However, while some praised the attempt at a more progressive message, others wondered if the revival simply fell short of the cultural moment it once sparked. So, as a young woman having experienced both versions of this iconic brand event, let’s dive into my pros and cons of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to see what the brand got right—and where it may have missed the mark.

Pros

A MORE DIVERSE ANGEL ENSEMBLE With a serious glow-up in the casting department, the show brought a variety of drop-dead-gorgeous models to the stage, like curvy icons Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser and Devyn Garcia, alongside trans Angels Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio. Not to mention, 15% of the VS models were over 40 (hello, Carla Bruni at 56 and Eva Herzigova at 50), showing the world that yes, beauty only gets better with age. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m) KILLER MUSIC ARTISTS The 2024 show brought the energy with a vibrant, upbeat playlist and performances from Tyla, Lisa and even Cher. As a huge Lisa fan, I was star-struck during her dance break (she truly is a Rockstar!). The only downside? The music acts were so good, they almost stole the spotlight from the real stars—the models. With Tyla and Lisa rocking wings and strutting down the runway, who even needed the rest of the show?

Cons

A LACK OF FRESH TALENT While there was praise for more inclusive casting, some people (myself included) felt that the lineup was still too reliant on familiar faces rather than giving new talent an opportunity to experience the glamour that comes with being a Victoria’s Secret model. Many people on social media proposed that the VS brand brings back its “Angel Model Search” from 2009, where VS scouts went to different cities to recruit fresh faces to become the newest angel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) NO ICONIC BLOWOUTS? Guys, now this one was truly devastating. Ditching the signature Victoria’s Secret “bombshell” blowouts felt like a huge miss. It left me missing the glam hair that made Angels feel, well, angelic. The simpler styles and slick-back ponytails just didn’t deliver that same wow factor. And it wasn’t just me; a lot of fans were also disappointed with the way that models with naturally curly hair had their locks styled. Overall, it just felt like the styling wasn’t a priority. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) underwhelming wings The wings, a defining part of the show, were surprisingly underwhelming. And let’s be real, giving Adriana Lima a pair of recycled wings from the archives? A cardinal sin. For a rebrand this big, reusing wings felt more like a shortcut than a tribute. Gigi Hadid’s opening look—a pink silk teddy with massive, moving wings to match—did bring the drama, but it set a high bar that the rest of the show struggled to meet. Even French model Mika Schneider looked a bit miffed at her own lack of wings, especially when Lila Moss got to strut down with custom wings spelling out her name (which, yes, leads me to my next point). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Grace (@lilamoss) nepo baby controversy This title speaks for itself, but here’s the tea: Kate Moss, the legend herself, appeared on the runway in a black lace robe with an eye-popping thigh-high slit. But it was her daughter, Lila Moss, who stole the spotlight and stirred up some controversy. Lila, only 22 years old, made her way down the runway (with custom wings, I might add), leading many fans to criticize her modeling ability. And while she’s a rising star, these mixed reviews on her walk quickly reignited the whole nepotism debate, adding a juicy layer of drama to the event which took away from the brand’s revival.

All in all, the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought back some nostalgia with a few fresh twists, but for many watchers, it just didn’t hit the same. While the brand’s attempt at inclusivity was a welcome change, the underwhelming wings and reliance on familiar faces left the show feeling like a shadow of its former self. Despite their best efforts, it’s unlikely that Victoria’s Secret will ever recapture the original hype, but it’s made its mark in a new way. And, for some, that’s enough to keep watching.