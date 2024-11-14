The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2024

Halloween 2024 was full of unforgettable celebrity costumes, with stars bringing ideas that were funny, fierce, and fabulously over-the-top. From eerie transformations to hilarious pop culture nods, these looks kept us glued to our feeds with costumes that gave us something to scream, gawk, or laugh about (or a mix of everything in between). So, without further ado, here are my top ten best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024.
- Alix Earle as the Cheshire Cat
-
If there is one thing better than a sexy Halloween costume, it’s a clever sexy Halloween costume. Alix Earle added her own twist to the classic Cheshire Cat, blending playful body paints and a mischievous grin with lacy lingerie for her appearance as the host of her own Wonderland-themed Halloween party.
- Violet Chachki & GottMik as Squidward and Spongebob
-
Drag icons Violet Chachki and GottMik made waves as a sassy Squidward and a campy Spongebob, serving underwater realness with vibrant makeup and cartoon-inspired rhinestone couture, courtesy of Disco Daddy Studio.
- Cardi B as Jessica Rabbit
-
Unironically, this look made my entire friend group’s jaw drop. Cardi B went all out as Jessica Rabbit, channeling the sultry red-haired icon with a show-stopping, waist-eliminating gown, dramatic makeup, and cartoonish Hollywood glamour.
- Kim Kardashian as Albino Alligator
-
Kim Kardashian took a spooky, reptilian route, stunning as a chic albino alligator, combining sleek white scales with striking contact lenses for an avant-garde twist. While I was personally hoping for a sexy throwback look myself, I’ll never say no to a spooky costume!
- Lizzo as Ozempic
-
Using your Halloween costume as a clapback to your haters has got to be one of the most iconic things you can do as a celebrity. Lizzo brought humor to her Halloween look with a clever costume as Ozempic, playfully referencing the trending conversations about her weight loss with her signature confidence and a witty edge.
- Pixie Lott as an Aperol Spritz
-
English singer-songwriter Pixie Lott was a sparkling Aperol Spritz, embodying the iconic drink with a bright orange dress and orange slice details that made her the toast of Halloween. Her costume definitely made a splash at Annabel’s Halloween Party (enough puns yet?).
- Hailey Bieber as Kim Possible
-
Hailey Bieber embraced early-2000s nostalgia as Kim Possible, nailing the cartoon heroine’s classic look from the green cargo pants to the iconic red hair. Not to mention, her husband Justin Beiber joined her in the couple’s costume as Ron Stoppable with their baby boy Jack as Rufus, the naked mole rat.
- Charlie D’Amelio as the Black Swan
-
Yes, even some influencers belong on this list. Charlie D’Amelio wowed with a dramatic Black Swan costume, complete with haunting eye makeup and contacts in addition to a dark, frilly tutu that captured the intense spirit of Natalie Portman’s energy in the psychological thriller Black Swan.
- Camila Cabello as Regina George
-
Now, this was a serve. Camila Cabello channeled her inner Mean Girl, stepping into Regina George’s iconic playboy bunny look, complete with a frilly silver bodysuit, ears, and blonde locks for a spot-on transformation.
- Ed Sheeran as an AI Meme of Himself
-
To save the best for last, Ed Sheeran brought some self-aware humor this Halloween, through his homage to an AI-generated meme version of himself (in which he looks like the young boy in a monkey costume scrolling on phones in the Apple store). Nothing will ever make me hate you, Ed.
Honestly, these celebs really understood the assignment this Halloween. With outfits ranging from totally glam (Cardi B!) to laugh-out-loud funny (Lizzo, you win Halloween in our hearts), these costumes gave us everything we didn’t know we needed. Kim Kardashian as an albino alligator? Ed Sheeran as Ed Sheeran, but meme-ified? And let’s not forget Hailey and Justin Bieber turning Halloween into a family affair with baby Jack as Rufus. Iconic. As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and after this year’s looks, I’m already planning which wild, wacky, and glam looks I’m planning on stealing from my favorite celebs. Cheers to the spookiest (and sparkliest) night of the year!