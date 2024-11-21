As the holiday season rapidly approaches, so does the beginning of gift shopping. I personally have a love-hate relationship with gift shopping: I either get super into it and excited or I procrastinate until the last day and majorly stress myself out (and then I always say that next year I won’t ever do that again, and then I always do). But gift shopping can definitely be stressful, so I’ve created a gift-guide for the book lovers in your life! Even if you are just looking for an easy-to-buy and thoughtful gift, buying books for someone is the perfect option.
- Atomic habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by james clear
This book is one that I always recommend to people, and I think that it would definitely make a good book gift. The book describes a bunch of strategies to help make good habits stick, which is something that the majority of people wish they were better at. This book would be interesting and helpful for almost everyone, making it a good gift for anyone in your life!
- my brilliant friend by elena ferrante
The New York Times said that this was the number 1 book of the 21st century so far, and I absolutely agree with them. Ferrante writes with such an elegant yet fierce style, and it is captivating to read. This book is the first of four books in the series entitled the Neapolitan Quartet, and I can practically guarantee that once the first book is read, the rest of the series will quickly follow. The story follows two best friends, Lila and Lenu, as they grow up. The characters are vibrant and interesting, and everyone will be able to find at least a small piece of themselves in this friendship. This is another book that I am constantly recommending and thinking about.
- book lovers by emily henry
Honestly, I talk about this book all the time, and yet I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon. I am actually obsessed with this book, and I think that everyone who reads it will be too. This is the most adorable rom-com about two book agents, and it is the perfect read. It has everything a rom-com needs and more, and Emily Henry can do no wrong in my eyes. This book is perfect for the romance lover in your life.
- when breath becomes air by paul kalanithi
This memoir is one of the most beautiful and thought-provoking books that I have ever read. It follows the story of a neurosurgeon who is suddenly diagnosed with cancer, and is a memoir about grappling with mortality and the question “what truly makes a life worth living?” These questions and fears are something that everyone thinks about, and I think that everyone would find meaning and strength in this book, and would therefore make a great gift.
- outliers: the story of success by malcolm gladwell
This book is absolutely fantastic, and another book that literally anyone will be able to relate to and find meaning in. Gladwell is a brilliant writer, and this book explains the circumstances around certain successful people, and talks about how people ultimately become successful. The book is reassuring and interesting, and one that I think about often. All of Gladwell’s work, but especially this one, would make excellent gifts.
Any of these books would make great gifts! Happy reading and gifting!