The 5 Summer Makeup Products I Just Can’t Live Without

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Summer is back, which means it’s out with your 20-step winter makeup routine and in with your tried and true sun-kissed basics.

As I’ve been reviving the bronze, the glow, and the flush with every uptick of the UV Index, there are five products that I keep coming back to every time.

They’re the kind of makeup products you can toss in a beach bag, apply with your fingers or dust all over your face and still look fabulous every time. Nothing says summer makeup like low maintenance application – you can sip a spritz in one hand and powder your nose with the other!

This is your sign to go forth and develop a Fab 5 makeup lineup of your own this summer!

When in doubt, know that a little SPF, a hint of glowy bronzer, and a pop of blush will never fail you.