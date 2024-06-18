This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

The sun is finally out, classes are done, and I’m ready to sit indoors all day watching attractive singles try to find love in Fiji. The beginning of summer doesn’t just mark the end of school; it also marks a much more important time – the beginning of Love Island season. Personally, summer has basically become synonymous with generic club beats and British people “pulling each other for a chat”.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, Love Island is a reality dating show where a bunch of singles are put in a villa with nothing to do but date each other for the entire summer. But here’s the difference: Love Island airs SIX nights a week. This endless stream of entertainment is unmatched when it comes to dating shows and also further proves my point that it’s the greatest show in the world.

While Love Island started in the UK, its massive success led to different versions popping up all over the world. This means that not only does the Australia version air every winter, but we also get TWO seasons in the summer from both the US and the UK. I live in a world where I get two new episodes of Love Island each night and I genuinely could not ask for anything more.

While Love Island is often completely ridiculous, it’s also my ultimate comfort show. The same things happen every season, and it’s nice to know that no matter what’s going on in my life, there will ALWAYS be Casa Amor or a heart-rate challenge around the corner to keep me sane. And even though the winning couples rarely stay together, there’s always at least one couple or two that seems to go the distance – reminding me that love IS real.

I started watching the show six years ago, and now I can’t imagine summer without it. It’s the perfect blend of ridiculous, garbage reality TV and just enough romance to make you root for them. If there’s one thing that the British can get right, clearly it’s this show. It gives me something to look forward to every single year, and it’s also given me a pretty impressive British accent. So if you’re looking for a new summer binge, what are you waiting for? The best show of your life is right around the corner.