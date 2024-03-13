Spring Break Doesn’t Need To Break The Bank

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Spring Break is one of the few times a year where students can escape the stress of college life. After finishing exams, the only place I want to be is on a beach with a cheesy romance novel. Unfortunately, a tropical vacation isn’t always the most affordable way to relax. My friends and I faced this exact problem when planning our tropical getaway, but with the genius minds of the master travelers around me and a few conscious efforts, we kept our Spring Break within budget for everyone in our group. Here’s what we learned about how to make sure this break doesn’t break your bank:

Travel Light Most budget airlines these days tack on steep fees for any baggage other than a carry-on, so the art of packing lightly is a crucial skill to learn when you’re traveling cheap. Luckily, if your destination is warm, most of the clothes you bring will be lightweight, making it easier to pack more in the limited space you have. My favorite way to travel is to empty out my school backpack. With a ton of pockets and a laptop sleeve perfect for slipping a pair of flip flops into, a backpack makes for the easiest and most compact personal item. Even more importantly, planning your outfits in advance can be a great way to make sure you’re only packing the necessities for your trip. And anything that doesn’t fit – just wear on the plane! Anete L?si?a / Unsplash choose your Destination wisely While trips may seem cheap when you’re booking them, most of the expenses that you don’t account for come while you’re actually on your vacation. This is why it is so important to pick your destination with your budget in mind. There are so many beautiful places to travel that may be less expensive than the traditional Spring Break spots; and a lot of them are within the United States! Before your trip, you should consider the cost of food, transportation, and any excursions you plan on engaging in. These prices can differ based on the popularity and tourism industry in your destination, so do your research before planning your Spring Break getaway. Photo by Ross Parmly on Unsplash shop conciously Vacation planning is always an excuse for me to buy new swimsuits or dresses that I convince myself I need, but this only adds to the undercover costs of my trips. Instead of online shopping to pass the time waiting for your getaway to begin, I combat this urge by doing a closet clean-out. Going through my clothes helps me get an idea of what I already have and what I actually need; from there, thrifting has been a saving grace in my vacation wardrobe upgrades. Jean shorts and flowy pants can be found pretty easily at your local thrift store, especially after everyone does their spring cleaning. Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Spring Break is about escaping stress, and spending a week treating yourself to fun experiences and good relaxation. Planning ahead is a great way to make sure your trip isn’t going to add to your financial worries once you get home. As this week gets closer for schools around the country, I hope these tips will help you enjoy your break without breaking the bank!