Spotify Has Declared 2024: Year of the Cowgirl

Have you heard? Spotify has proclaimed 2024 the Year of the Cowgirl, and they threw a party to prove it. Influencers, artists, and music fanatics alike flocked to the iconic Desert 5 Spot in Silverlake on a Wednesday to celebrate a new era for women in country.

Party-goers enjoyed performances by Carly Pearce and Carter Faith, followed by a DJ Brandy Cyrus set to close out the night. Between line dancing and two-stepping, guests were able to design custom cowgirl hats, construct personal charm necklaces, and take photos standing in front of a desert backdrop. Spotify successfully tapped into the country craze, and there was no mistaking the theme of the night as guests rocked their best cowgirl attire and accessories.

As the former Event Marketing team director, I was truly impressed with the creativity of the team behind the event. From the cowgirl cocktails (guests could choose between Year of The Cowgirl, Coastal Cowgirl and Neon Cowgirl) to the country-themed charms with the Spotify logo engraved onto necklaces and hats. No small detail was overlooked! Desert 5 Spot, in LA’s up-and-coming Silverlake neighborhood, perfectly embodied the Cowgirl vibe, with gold reflective boots hanging off the ceiling in place of a disco ball!

As I made my way through the venue, I mingled with notable guests including Harry Jowsey, Avani Gregg and Chris Olsen as we all celebrated the rise of female country hit-makers. In 2024 alone, over 222,000 user-generated “Cowgirl” playlists have been created on Spotify globally, and in the U.S., streams of Spotify’s “Coastal Cowgirl” and “Neon Cowgirl” playlists have increased by more than 100%. The stats don’t lie; it isn’t just Spotify that’s in a cowgirl era. Just this morning, I opened my Spotify app to accompany me on my drive to work and the “country love songs coastal cowgirl” daylist was right there, patiently waiting for me to hop on the wagon. Literally.

No need to have any FOMO if you missed the party memo because Spotify has now launched their Year of the Cowgirl destination for all users to enjoy! The new go-to place for your favorite female country artists, playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks, available at your fingertips. Go give it a listen!