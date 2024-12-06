This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

This past summer, I was able to study abroad in Italy for a few months and although I was usually with friends or family, there were some times where I was by myself. And although it could be scary at times, it made me realize one thing: solo traveling is actually perfect for shy and introverted people.

Think about it: you don’t have to interact with people unless you want to, and you are able to do exactly what you want. You choose the activities you do, where you eat, what you do each day. And it may seem selfish, but I think that solo travel makes you think on your feet and make choices that help you develop a sense of agency that you wouldn’t have otherwise. When I was in Italy this past summer, I had a day and a half in Milan to solo travel before meeting up with my friends after my study abroad program ended. Exploring Milan solo was truly one of my highlights, where I didn’t have to talk to anyone and I got to choose what I wanted to do.

I do consider myself a social introvert, so there are times where I want time to myself. I also experienced a sense of peace, which allowed me to recharge in Milan before spending all of my time with other people. I love spending time with other people and being social, but sometimes I need time to be with myself to feel balanced again. I would spend a lot of time walking around Florence when I was studying abroad to see what the city was about. I went to coffee shops, walked up to Piazzale Michelangelo, and did some souvenir shopping. Although this wasn’t distinctive solo travel, this time was one of my favorite parts of study abroad to reflect.

Spending time with yourself also allows you to learn more about yourself and truly grow as a person. I remember the times when I was in Florence or Milan or Paris when I didn’t know how to get to certain places or had to get to my AirBnb late at night. And while it was scary, I knew that I could do it. As an introvert, it’s sometimes hard to put yourself in those situations. But I think that doing it alone allows you not to stress about what the other person thinks of you or if they agree. Instead, you solve problems yourself and truly have to find a sense of self-assuredness I think I sometimes lack.

There will undoubtedly be times where you need to interact with strangers, but that gives any introverted person an opportunity to challenge themselves and be truly present. As introverts, I think we can have a tendency to close ourselves off and be in our own heads. But, this lets us get out of our own ways. Solo travelling helps us focus on the present, solve problems, and interact with people we would’ve never met. I learned so much studying abroad this past summer, and even though I wasn’t traveling solo for more than a day or two, I challenged myself and am so grateful for it.

However, at the end of the day, you should be having fun but also staying safe. Share your location with others, tell people where you are going, and make sure to listen to your intuition before making a decision where a stranger or new friend is involved. Solo traveling, and traveling in general, is an amazing experience. So take every opportunity you have to experience life elsewhere. You won’t regret it.