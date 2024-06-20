Saving Dollars & Time: 5 Makeup Products I Will Buy Again and Again

Summer is here, and that brings glittery eyeshadow, dewy skin, and flushed cheeks. As a no-makeup makeup aficionado, I love an effective makeup routine that makes me feel confident, makes my skin look great, and works year round. And while makeup has gotten kind of expensive, you don’t need to break the bank to develop a solid routine. So, here are some of my favorite makeup products that I will purchase again and again that work and aren’t crazy in price.
- Essence Waterproof lash princess mascara
-
I have bought upwards of four tubes of this mascara, and I honestly love it. It’s a tried and true amazing mascara that is such a good price, especially when it seems like everything is expensive these days. At around five to six dollars, this mascara is the best value for your money. It makes your lashes long and voluminous, and especially when you curl them after applying your first coat, your lashes will truly look incredible. I have tried so many other mascaras from eight to thirty dollars, and honestly no other mascara compares. Yes, the more expensive mascaras will work well, but you can’t really get anything this good for this price.
- Nyx Wonder Stick Cream Highlight & Contour Stick
-
As one of my new favorites, this product is honestly awesome and one stick lasts forever. I just finished the first tube I got a few years ago (before the packaging rebrand) and it surprised me yet again. The contour shade is beautiful and not orange, and lasts for such a long time. It also blends out really well, so even the most inexperienced makeup users can create a really pretty look with it. What once was a concealer with this product is now a really pretty highlighter that isn’t glittery or splotchy, but one where a little goes a long way. So, if you want to look bronzed and glowy for not that much money, this product does the job and more.
- physician’s formula butter bronzer
-
If summer was a product, this bronzer would be it. With it’s tropical scent and range of warm-toned shades, Physician’s Formula makes some of the best bronzer out there. It isn’t too orange and makes you look super tan. Plus, it’s one of Sophia Richie-Grainge’s favorite makeup products. I personally use the original shade,which is perfect when I want to look a bit more tan. It also has a bit of shimmer to it, which is great. However, be warned when a little bit goes a long way, as even one tap into the pan can be too much when applying this super pigmented product.
- Nyx Thick it. stick it! brow mascara
-
Everyone’s eyebrows are different, but this product works so well to make your brows look a little fuller and only slightly darker. I don’t have too many sparse areas in my brows, but for the spots that are a little thin, this eyebrow gel is perfect. It doesn’t glue down the brows too much and lets you play with your brow shape a bit, while not leaving product all over your face. Personally, I find that some light tweezing once a week or every two weeks really and using this product really frames my face.
- Tower 28 Sunnydays tinted spf
-
OK, so this skin tint is a little pricey compared to the other products on this list, but it’s so worth it. I have tried countless other skin tints ranging from $10 to $40, and nothing compares. This tinted sunscreen actually protects the skin, doesn’t break me out, and creates a beautiful glow. And, despite the small size (the tube is one ounce), I go through one of these every three to six months, where I apply it five to seven times a week. So, I think it’s safe to say that this product could save you money and time, because it saves me having to buy a bunch of products and guess if one will work. Girl math!
Ultimately, consistency is key, and especially when you are a college student with more important things to focus on, a simple and effective makeup routine is needed for everyday use. So, the next time you are looking to simplify your makeup routine in a way that makes you feel confident and is easy to do, consider going to your local drugstore and picking up some new products to try. Who knows, one might be your new favorite product.