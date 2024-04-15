Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Single Was Just The Shot Of ‘Espresso’ I Needed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As a huge Sabrina Carpenter fan, I was beyond thrilled when I heard she was dropping new music. And wow, did she deliver! Her latest song, “Espresso,” came out just in time for the excitement building around her Coachella performance. Rumor has it that the song might be inspired by her rumored new man, Barry Keoghan.

After watching the music video, it’s clear Sabrina is starting a brand new chapter in her career. With her recent leg of the Eras Tour wrapping up, fans are going crazy about what she’ll do next.

“Espresso” starts with a catchy pop beat similar to her other hits like “Nonsense” and “Fast Times.” It’s a sneak peek into her upcoming album, which seems to be very different from her last one, emails i can’t send. While her previous album explored themes like heartbreak, public scrutiny, and healing, this new song feels like a totally different approach. I can confidently say that it sounds like Sabrina is head over heels in love, and is reclaiming her throne in the Pop world.

Even though I’m a die-hard stan of emails i can’t send (I adore heartbreak anthems), I’m intrigued by this new era because Sabrina has incredible lyricism and never misses.

I’ll admit, I have high expectations for this upcoming era, especially since the last one was so iconic. Sabrina really set the bar high with her signature red and bedazzled hearts, both in her STUNNING wardrobe and jaw-dropping performances. But you know what? She never fails to surprise us.

In her latest music video and Coachella performance, she rocked a whole new color palette—light blue and brown. And let me tell you, it’s a combo I never knew I needed until now. Sabrina has a knack for reinventing herself, and I can’t wait to see how she’ll top her past brilliance.

If you haven’t had the chance to listen to the new song yet, no worries — I’ve got you covered! I’ve attached it below for you. You’re welcome!

Sabrina, I’ve got my eyes locked on you, and I can’t wait to see what you have in store for us; “Espresso” is the summer anthem we’ve all been craving!