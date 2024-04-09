Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding Is Way More Than Just Another Steamy Romance Thriller

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Rose Glass’ newest film, Love Lies Bleeding, has rapidly gained traction amongst queer audiences primarily for its steamy reputation as an overtly erotic, feast-for-the-eyes WLW romance. However, the genuine reason behind this film’s successful reception lies within the narrative’s authentic psychological depth and thematic complexity. In this steamy A24 film, we are introduced to our main characters: Lou, a reclusive gym manager played by Kristen Stewart, and Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder passing through town on her way to compete in Vegas, played by Katy O’Brian. After quickly falling into a deep entanglement with one another, their romance begins to trigger a chain reaction of violence, thrusting them into the intricate (and dangerous) web of Lou’s criminal family.

Among audiences, one of the most discussed aspects of this film was the seriously intimate sex scenes that took place between Stewart and O’Brian. What made these scenes so memorable to audiences was the way in which Glass managed to accurately depict queer love in an unflinching manner. Tastefully portraying queer sexual experiences between two women is definitely not an easy thing to do, which is why I wasn’t surprised one bit when I had learned that this film utilized an intimacy coordinator (aka, a crew member who acts as a liaison between actors and directors to plan intimate scenes) to choreograph these vulnerable moments. However, these steamy scenes only exist to serve the film’s bigger purpose, to explore and dissect themes such as: the complexities of queer love and destruction, the line one must draw between family and self, and even the consequences of misplaced trust.

Another element of Love Lies Bleeding that played a huge role in the film’s success was the masterful character design and casting choices. From the moment Kristen Stewart gained popularity as Bella in the Twilight franchise, she had already started to become widely-recognized amongst queer audiences. Nonetheless, her role as Lou fully allowed her to finally embrace this status as a gender non-conforming icon, which past roles haven’t necessarily granted her. Navigating the nuances of love and danger with agency and an immensely captivating presence, Kristen Stewart’s portrayal as Lou is a bold testament to her versatility as an actor. Let’s be honest, if there is anyone that could play this role, it’s her. On the other hand, Katy O’Brian’s transformation into the ambitious bodybuilder Jackie is truly remarkable. If you didn’t know who O’Brian was before this film, you need to know now. Not only did O’Brian dedicate herself to bulking up for the role and hitting the gym everyday after shooting, but her emotional portrayal of Jackie’s inner psyche – her aspirations, her insecurities, and her desires – was one of the most impactful performances I’ve seen in quite some time. The stark contrast between Jackie’s commanding physical stature and her mental health struggles established a dichotomy that proved to create one of the most interestingly-crafted characters in queer cinema.

And, of course, you can’t talk about a movie without talking about the director, right? Very different from that of Rose Glass’ directorial debut Saint Maud, an A24 religious horror film, Glass spared no expense when it came to special effects in Love Lies Bleeding. This film truly rebels against the restrictive boundaries of traditional cinema, fighting the common conception that films must remain entirely grounded in reality. Through the clever (and deliberate) implementation of body horror and psychosis, Glass blurs the line between reality and imagination, keeping the audience on their toes throughout the entire film. Whereas some critics of the film called the third act a messy cop-out, I personally found the film’s descent from reality through special effects to be one of the film’s most rewarding aspects. After all, much like queerness, films should not be confined to any bounds, whether that be genre, character stereotypes, or even plot structures. This film is truly a reminder to audiences everywhere that movies are an art form. While I don’t want to spoil the ending, let’s just say that Rose Glass took creating a strong female protagonist very, very literally (and everyone is here for it).

In conclusion, Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding is far, far more than just another steamy romance thriller. It’s a cinematic masterpiece that transcends genre conventions, offering a deep exploration of queer love, familial relationships, and the profound connection that can occur between individuals even when surrounded by danger. Through its richly drawn characters, masterful direction, and thought-provoking themes, the film leaves an indelible mark on audiences, challenging them to reconsider their perceptions of what a romance thriller is and what it can be.