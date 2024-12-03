Ringlight Ready: LA’s Best Photo Ops for Your Insta Feed 

Summon all the “main character energy” you can.
Let me guess; now that summer is over and there are no more tropical backgrounds to be had, you’re desperately wondering what will happen to your Instagram. The UCLA campus is beautiful, but a girl can only take so many pictures at a Tongva steps picnic. So, what now? Fear not, because I am here to give you five picture-perfect spots in Los Angeles to take the killer Instagram photo that will definitely have that person liking your story.
- Getty villa
Located next to the Pacific Coast Highway, Getty Villa is the sister to the Getty Center, a popular museum. While Villa also has amazing art to offer, it is actually an exact replica of Villa dei Papiri, a Roman seaside luxury villa near the ancient city of Herculaneum. The villa’s luscious pools and grand ceilings make for ideal backdrops. I recommend wearing something artsy yet classy to match the formal yet sunny decor. If you need some direction, I have included a list of of tried and true poses to help you get started!
- Dramatic Archway: Lean on one of the villa’s arches, one arm supporting yourself against the column with the other crossed behind your back.This creates a striking, centered look against the architecture.
- Sunset Silhouette: As the sun sets, capture a silhouette shot against the backdrop of the garden or statues for a magical, golden-hour glow.
- Goddess: Wear flowing attire and pose with your arms raised or in front of the villa’s columns or arches, echoing ancient Greek or Roman summers.
- The Statue Gaze: Stand next to one of the classical statues, striking a thoughtful or contemplative pose as if engaging in a “conversation” with the artwork.
- Getty center
This beautiful art museum is only a ten minute drive from Westwood, and the best part is, entry is completely free! The only money you have to pay is for parking if you drive – if you’re without a car, the Metro 761 bus picks up at Hilgard and heads up Sepulveda, and one of the stops is the Getty Center (just always make sure to double check your bus route!) The Getty’s stunning views of the city and Pacific Ocean make it a popular photo destination spot. Designed by architect Richard Meier, the center features modernist architecture with white travertine stone, beautifully landscaped gardens, and spacious terraces. Its extensive art collection includes European paintings, sculptures, decorative arts, manuscripts, and photography from the Middle Ages to the present. The museum also hosts rotating exhibitions and educational programs, making it a dynamic cultural hub for both art lovers and tourists seeking a mix of beauty, history, and education. Here are a list of poses to take advantage of this unique spot:
- Under the Pergola: Take a seat or stand under the vine-covered pergola for a softer, natural contrast to the museum’s modern architecture.
- Fountain Feature: Stand or sit near the outdoor fountains, reaching out as if to touch the water, for a serene, interactive shot.
- On the Terrace: Stand on the outdoor terraces, with the Los Angeles skyline or the mountains behind you, and look off into the distance
- Framed by Windows: Stand near the large floor-to-ceiling windows, with city or garden views behind you, creating a silhouette or softly-lit look.
- Garden Wanderer: Walk through the Central Garden with a relaxed, pensive look, stopping by the maze-like design for a thoughtful or dreamy pose.
- Laguna beach
Although beaches are a stereotypically summer post, it would be a crime not to take advantage of the endless summer and take some sandy pictures before the new year! Laguna is a chic coastal city, dreamy beaches surrounded by good food and stylish, fun boutiques. It has rugged coves, and a vibrant art scene. Nestled along the Pacific Ocean, the town features scenic cliffs, tide pools, and soft sandy shores, perfect for both relaxation and outdoor adventure. Laguna Beach also has a charming downtown filled with art galleries, boutique shops, and local restaurants, and it hosts renowned art festivals like the Sawdust Art Festival and Pageant of the Masters. The area’s natural beauty and creative atmosphere make it a beloved destination for visitors and locals alike.
Need some inspo? I got you covered:
- Beach Swing or Hammock: If you find a hammock or swing on the beach, use it for a fun, laid-back photo, enjoying the view and ocean breeze.
- Cliffside Gaze: Stand on a cliff or overlook with your arms open or hands on your hips, taking in the stunning ocean view for a dramatic landscape shot.
- Rocky Cove: Sit or stand on the unique rock formations along the beach, using them as a natural frame while looking out to the sea.
- Beachfront Stroll: Walk along the shoreline with gentle waves at your feet, looking out to the ocean or back over your shoulder for a candid, coastal vibe.
- Beyond Yum: A snapshot of your meal, perfect for an “end of the year” recap photo dump.
- Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach is famous for its beautiful sandy beaches, surf culture, and upscale yet laid-back atmosphere. Popular with locals and tourists alike, it features a scenic beachfront ideal for sunbathing, beach volleyball, and water activities like surfing and paddleboarding. The Manhattan Beach Pier, an iconic landmark, offers stunning ocean views and is home to a small aquarium at its end. The charming downtown area is filled with trendy cafes, boutique shops, and oceanfront restaurants that create a welcoming, relaxed vibe.
- Lifeguard Stand: Pose with the camera pointing up at you above on one of the lifeguard stands! Stretch your arms along the wood or look over your shoulder with a smile, emitting that west coast charm.
- Catch the Sun: At sunset, pose with your hand reaching up to “hold” the sun, creating a glowing, whimsical effect.
- Surfer Vibes: Hold a surfboard, stand in front of the waves, or capture a candid moment in a wetsuit to give off relaxed, surf-town energy.
- Beach Volleyball Action: Pose with a volleyball or near a court for an action shot that highlights Manhattan Beach’s popular volleyball culture.
- Griffith Observatory
-
Griffith Observatory is an iconic landmark in located on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park. Known for its stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline, the Hollywood Sign, and the Pacific Ocean, it’s a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The Art Deco-style building houses fascinating exhibits about astronomy and space science, including telescopes, a Foucault pendulum, and interactive displays that make learning about the cosmos engaging for all ages. Visitors can look through the observatory’s free public telescopes to get a closer view of planets, stars, and other celestial wonders.
- Side Profile with the City View: Face sideways while looking out over Los Angeles, letting the city skyline serve as a striking background in your shot.
- Hands on the Rail: Lean on the outdoor railings with a soft gaze toward the horizon or the city lights, giving a reflective, serene feel to the shot.
- Observatory Entrance: Pose in front of the main entrance doors, standing tall or with a slight lean for a classic shot that highlights the building’s style.
- Framed by the Arches: Stand or lean against one of the observatory’s arched openings or columns to frame yourself against the view, creating a classic, architectural shot.
- Cityscape Backdrop: Stand or sit on the ledge facing the Los Angeles skyline, with your back to the camera or gazing off into the distance for a stunning urban backdrop.
So there you have it, your guide to the best picture-perfect spots around LA. Whether you’re soaking in the views at Griffith Observatory or enjoying the art-filled ambiance at the Getty Villa, these locations are perfect for adding some variety to your feed. Just remember—no need to overthink it. A good backdrop and a natural moment are all you really need to capture something that feels fresh and authentic. Get out there, take a few shots, and let your photos speak for themselves.