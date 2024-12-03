Ringlight Ready: LA’s Best Photo Ops for Your Insta Feed 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Summon all the “main character energy” you can.

Let me guess; now that summer is over and there are no more tropical backgrounds to be had, you’re desperately wondering what will happen to your Instagram. The UCLA campus is beautiful, but a girl can only take so many pictures at a Tongva steps picnic. So, what now? Fear not, because I am here to give you five picture-perfect spots in Los Angeles to take the killer Instagram photo that will definitely have that person liking your story.